NEW YORK — The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
The baseball-bashing Torkelson was long considered the favorite to go first overall. The surprise came when he was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred, rather than a first baseman.
Detroit plans to move Torkelson to the hot corner from first base, where he played in college.
“It shows the amount of respect they have for me as an athlete,” a smiling Torkelson said in an interview during MLB Network’s broadcast. “I’ll take it and run with it. I like to label myself as a baseball player, and you give me a bat, a ball and a glove, and you know what? I’m just going to want to win.”
After having the majors’ worst record last season, Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years. The Tigers took Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018, and now they’ve got a powerful bat that could anchor their lineup for years to come to go along with an arm they hope is a future ace.
This year’s draft was originally scheduled to be held for the first time in Omaha, Neb., as a lead-in to the College World Series. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic caused baseball to make some drastic changes, including holding the draft as a remote event — much like the NFL did in April — and shortening it from three days with 40 rounds to just two days and five rounds.
The shortened college and high school baseball seasons presented unique challenges for big league scouting departments, which had to rely more on videos of players instead of attending games to help with their evaluations.
Despite all that, Torkelson was the clear top pick for Detroit.
With power to all fields and a great eye at the plate, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Torkelson established himself as college baseball’s top slugger after going undrafted out of high school. He hit 54 home runs at Arizona State, finishing two shy of the school record set by Bob Horner — who went No. 1 overall in 1978.
Torkelson likely would have obliterated that mark if his college season hadn’t been canceled after just 17 games. He hit .340 with six homers and 11 RBIs this year.
Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore, which took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick a year ago. The powerful, left-handed hitting Kjerstad was considered arguably the best all-around college outfielder in the draft.
Minnesota ace right-hander Max Meyer went third to Miami. He was a two-way star in college and a closer before moving into the Gophers’ rotation as a sophomore.
Texas A&M fireballing lefty Asa Lacy was the No. 4 pick by Kansas City.
Rounding out the top 5 picks was Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin, who was taken by Toronto as a shortstop after he played third base this season and last. Martin was considered a possibility to go No. 1, but slid a few spots. He was rated by some as the best pure hitter — college or high school — in this year’s class.
With its first round pick, the 22nd overall, the World Series champion Washington Nationals selected Oklahoma right-hander Cade Cavalli.
The first round of the draft was set to be completed, along with eight competitive balance round selections, on Wednesday night — 37 picks in all. Rounds 2-5 will be held Thursday night, for a total of 160 players selected.
