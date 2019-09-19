It’s rare to find a team that can go undefeated last season, get five wins to start the new season, play one of its biggest competitors and still look toward challenges in the upcoming season.
The Trinity Episcopal field hockey team is skilled and talented, and it showed Thursday night against host St. Catherine’s.
Behind two goals from Lainey Nichols and one from Caitlyn Teal, the Titans (5-0), ranked No. 1 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, shut out St. Catherine’s (3-2-1) 3-0.
“This is the first true competition that we had this season and it was just fun to see them play and rise to the level of competition we face,” Titans coach Margie Snead said. “We have a certain style that we find success with and very quickly [St. Catherine’s] adapted to what works for us and sticking to the game plan.”
If Trinity Episcopal still has some tricks up their sleeve, other schools may want to watch out. And if the Titans wanted to improve in anything, “poise and purpose” is the key as the competition grows.
Thursday’s victory was another impressive win to represent that the Titans are picking up right where they left off. Trinity ended last season undefeated and won the VISAA state championship.
Now, the Titans have started off with five shutout wins against Deep Run, James River, Saint John Paul the Great, Covenant and St. Catherine’s.
Returning three seniors, the Titans are a fast and skilled team with excellent chemistry.
“They’re very strong individual players, and they play at a high pace, but they’re playing with poise, and that’s so important,” Snead said. She also says the players are “unselfish” and “trust each other” and realize how much better they are when they take advantage of the opportunities given to them on the field.
“Just seeing [Trinity Episcopal] come into their own and seeing just how far they can go, they’re really individually talented players,” Snead added, “but you don’t win games that way, you win by each of them understanding their role and the bigger picture.”
The Titans are off to a great start, but they expect to be challenged later in the season.
“We got to play the Division II state champions in Cape Henry Collegiate and as always at some point we will face Norfolk Academy,” Snead said. “There are others schools out there that certainly we’ll face. We do get to play First Colonial down in Virginia Beach, which is a public school powerhouse.”
The Titans will also face St. Catherine’s again this season as well as Collegiate.
Snead also says that she wants to see if Trinity can keep playing at a consistently high level. She is hoping that the team adapts to different opponents that they play and have fun while doing it.
Trinity Episcopal 2 1 — 3
St. Catherine’s 0 0 — 0
TE: Nichols 2, Teal.
Assists: TE - Nichols, Schuma.
Saves: TE - Loftis 5. STC - Short 7.
Records: Trinity Episcopal 5-0; St. Catherine’s 3-2-1.
