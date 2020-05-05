TUESDAY’S TV

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — MASN, July 27, 2009: Washington at Milwaukee

7 — MASN, Sept. 30, 2018: Houston at Baltimore

11 — MASN, Sept. 20, 1998: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 a.m. and 7 p.m. — ACC, 2012: Syracuse at Notre Dame

8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. — ACC, 2013: UConn at Notre Dame

Noon — ACC, 2007: Duke at Virginia

1:30 p.m. — ACC, 2009: Duke at Clemson

3 — ACC, 2010: West Virginia at Pittsburgh

5 — ACC, 2010: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

GOLF

7 a.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2018 Mediheal Championship

11 — Golf, Champions: 2019 Insperity Invitational

2 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 2020: St. Louis at Vegas

10 — NHL, 2020: Nashville at Dallas

Noon — NHL, March 17, 2009: Chicago at New Jersey

2 p.m. — NHL, April 9, 1993: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

10 — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 7: Los Angeles at Chicago

Midnight — NHL, 1986 Stanley Cup Game 5: Montreal at Calgary

MOTORCYCLING

4 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross

10 — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, 2016 Australian Open: S. Williams vs. Radwanska

7:30 — Tennis, 2016 Australian Open: Murray vs. Raonic

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2017 Australian Open: Federer vs. Nadal

6 and midnight — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Champions Cup

