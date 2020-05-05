TUESDAY’S TV
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — MASN, July 27, 2009: Washington at Milwaukee
7 — MASN, Sept. 30, 2018: Houston at Baltimore
11 — MASN, Sept. 20, 1998: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 a.m. and 7 p.m. — ACC, 2012: Syracuse at Notre Dame
8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. — ACC, 2013: UConn at Notre Dame
Noon — ACC, 2007: Duke at Virginia
1:30 p.m. — ACC, 2009: Duke at Clemson
3 — ACC, 2010: West Virginia at Pittsburgh
5 — ACC, 2010: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
GOLF
7 a.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2018 Mediheal Championship
11 — Golf, Champions: 2019 Insperity Invitational
2 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 2020: St. Louis at Vegas
10 — NHL, 2020: Nashville at Dallas
Noon — NHL, March 17, 2009: Chicago at New Jersey
2 p.m. — NHL, April 9, 1993: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
10 — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 7: Los Angeles at Chicago
Midnight — NHL, 1986 Stanley Cup Game 5: Montreal at Calgary
MOTORCYCLING
4 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross
10 — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, 2016 Australian Open: S. Williams vs. Radwanska
7:30 — Tennis, 2016 Australian Open: Murray vs. Raonic
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2017 Australian Open: Federer vs. Nadal
6 and midnight — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Champions Cup
