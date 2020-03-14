The “4 Up, 4 Down” column typically features four highlights and four lowlights from the week’s sports news. But the task of finding four positive items from a week in which sports completely came to a halt would have been monumental. Instead, we’re featuring eight downs, specifically the eight sports items we’ll miss most thanks to the rotten, no-good, very bad coronavirus.
8. Booing the Astros
The highlight of Major League Baseball’s opening week certainly would have been the Houston Astros’ first road game, which was scheduled for March 30 at Oakland, and the absolute torrent of booing that would have descended on baseball’s smarmiest, most dishonest, most detested franchise. Yes, the Astros will eventually play a road game, and yes they will still get booed. But the boos are sure to be diluted, and fans’ hatred of them softened.
7. The suspended game
Most conference tournaments were suspended this week in between the actual games. That wasn’t the case in the Big East, where the tournament was suspended at halftime of the quarterfinal between St. John’s and Creighton. For the rest of eternity, St. John’s will hold a 38-35 lead over Creighton that will never be resolved. Imaging being Creighton, in a constant state of losing a game that you’ll never have the opportunity to win. Imagine having that hanging over your head the rest of your life.
6. “Self-quarantine”
Early in the week, there was hope that conference basketball tournaments and the NCAA tournament would still be played. Conscientious members of society, careful not to expose themselves to the coronavirus, indicated they would sacrifice their jobs and social lives by “self-quarantining,” which was really just an excuse to sit at home and watch college basketball all day. Now, “self-quaranting” means watching endless episodes of “Love is Blind” and wondering where our society went wrong.
5. UConn
Monacan’s Megan Walker was named American Athletic Conference player of the year. But UConn wouldn’t have been the favorite to win the national championship – that honor would have belonged to South Carolina and its coach, UVA alumna Dawn Staley. If given a second opportunity, could UConn have avenged its regular-season loss to the Gamecocks? UConn finishes the year 29-3, its first season without 30 wins since 2004-05.
4. Randolph-Macon
Lest we forget, the Randolph-Macon men were ranked No. 3 in the country in Division III, had a record of 28-2 and reached the Sweet 16. They were scheduled to play Yeshiva on Friday afternoon, and they were playing in the afternoon because Yeshiva is Jewish school that doesn’t take the court after the Sabbath has begun, which starts Friday at sundown. And it’s occurrences like these that make Division III sports so great. Yeah, watching Zion Williamson at Duke was fun. But there’s something refreshing watching a team of players who won’t be millionaires next year, who have to go out and gets jobs like the rest of us when college is over.
3. Did VCU have anything left?
Things didn’t end well for VCU. The Rams lost seven of their last eight, and maybe, just maybe, had they gotten to play in the Atlantic 10 tournament, they would have caught fire, won a few games and ended the season on a high note. Or maybe they would have lost to UMass in their first game, extended their losing streak and ended their season. But at least that would have left us with a sense of unhappy closure, which is a slightly better feeling than never-to-be-fulfilled hope.
2. Would Richmond have made the tournament?
Richmond was on the bubble. In terms of basketball programs, Richmond has been a step behind VCU for some time. But not this year. Richmond was the better team, and its moment got stolen. We’ll never know if the Spiders would have made the NCAA tournament, but at the very least, they would have been a high-caliber NIT squad, and anything you can shove in your rival’s face is worth shoving.
1. Dayton
It could have been Dayton’s year. Obi Toppin could have been face of the NCAA tournament, and Anthony Grant, in his white perfectly ironed, perfectly tailored dress shirts, was ready to take the sport’s biggest stage. And let’s be honest, it wasn’t a great tournament field. There weren’t many teams that would have stood in Dayton’s way. Oh, it could have been Dayton’s year.
