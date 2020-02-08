CHARLOTTESVILLE —Matt Moore and Payton Cormier scored three goals apiece as top-ranke Virginia opened defense of its lacrosse national championship with a 12-9 victory over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday at Klockner Stadium.
Cavaliers goalie Alex Rode posted a career-high 19 saves, including 13 in the first half as Virginia opened a 9-3 lead.
Ian Laviano added two goals for UVA. Moore, Michael Kraus and Jeff Conner added two assists apiece. Kraus, a junior, has scored a point in 50 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the nation.
