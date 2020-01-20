CHARLOTTESVILLE — Francisco Caffaro came off the bench to give Virginia a spark, but that spark — and the arena lights — went out a little too soon for the Cavaliers.
UVA stormed back from an 11-point deficit to take a late lead on North Carolina State, only to see the Wolfpack pull it out in the final minute, 53-51.
“As down as it was then, it turned around and got right,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said. “Then Papi [Caffaro] came in. I thought Papi ... did a really good job, hedging, impacting that high ball screen. And then everybody really buckled down defensively.”
A putback by sophomore forward Jericole Hellems and a jumper by senior guard C.J. Bryce lifted the Wolfpack past Virginia, which has lost four of its last five games and two in a row at home.
The Cavaliers (12-6, 4-4 ACC) had two late chances to tie the game. Senior forward Jay Huff’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go bounced off the rim and over the backboard, and freshman guard Casey Morsell’s would-be game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer also missed the mark.
“I thought our guys stepped up and won the game on the defensive end,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “I knew the score would be low.”
Junior forward D.J. Funderburk led State with 14 points and five rebounds, and Bryce added 13 as the Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3) won their third straight.
Sophomore point guard Kihei Clark registered 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Virginia.
In its last game, a road win at Georgia Tech, UVA played a short bench. Monday night, a substitute off the bench sparked the Cavaliers though they fell short.
Caffaro checked in with 8:33 to play and UVA down by 11 and spurred a 15-0 run. He entered the game and immediately scored inside to cut the Wolfpack lead to 42-33. Then, a minute and a half later, he got mixed up with N.C. State star D.J. Funderburk. Each player received a technical. For Funderburk, that was his fourth foul.
On the next offensive possession, Caffaro drew Funderburk’s fifth foul, a reach-in that left the Wolfpack without their leading scorer for the final 6:48.
“I try to play with energy,” Caffaro said. “Just play hard. I’ve been waiting for a few games.”
Virginia was down by 1 point after a pair of Caffaro free throws when the lights briefly went out inside John Paul Jones Arena, where the Wolfpack had never won before Monday.
When the lights came back on, State outscored UVA 11-5 in the final 3:38.
In the first half, Virginia fell behind early largely because of turnovers. The Cavaliers committed four in the first 6:31 and found themselves down 11-8.
“The first half, they had 10 points off of turnovers,” Bennett said. “That’s hard for us to absorb. Your margin of error shrinks even more with that.”
But N.C. State never put any distance between itself and the defending national champions, and UVA took a 15-13 lead on a 3-pointer by senior Mamadi Diakite at 10:51.
The game was tied 24-24 with 3:49 left in the first half, and the teams went to the locker room with N.C. State ahead 28-26.
The Cavaliers play at Wake Forest on Sunday.
“There’s a lot of games left,” Bennett said.
FG FT Reb
NCSU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Bryce 38 5-13 1-3 0-2 1 2 13
Johnson 38 3-8 0-2 0-0 5 3 7
Daniels 34 2-9 2-3 0-5 2 1 7
Funderburk 29 6-8 2-3 0-5 0 5 14
Beverly 24 0-1 3-3 0-2 1 0 3
Hellems 24 3-9 0-0 2-4 0 4 7
Dixon 14 1-3 0-0 2-5 0 2 2
Totals 200 20-51 8-14 4-23 9 17 53
Percentages: FG .392, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Bryce 2-5, Daniels 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Hellems 1-5, Beverly 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocks: 3 (Bryce, Funderburk, Hellems). Turnovers: 5 (Daniels 3, Hellems 2). Steals: 7 (Bryce 2, Hellems 2, Beverly, Dixon, Funderburk). Technical: Funderburk, 7:14 second.
FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Clark 37 3-9 4-4 2-7 5 3 10
Morsell 32 4-9 0-0 0-5 1 2 9
Diakite 31 2-5 3-4 0-7 0 2 8
Key 27 3-11 2-2 3-8 0 2 8
Huff 21 3-6 1-2 2-4 0 3 8
Stattmann 20 1-4 0-0 2-4 0 0 2
Wldtnsae 18 0-3 0-0 0-2 2 3 0
Caffaro 11 2-3 2-3 0-0 0 1 6
Coleman 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-51 12-15 9-38 8 17 51
Percentages: FG .353, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Diakite 1-2, Morsell 1-3, Huff 1-4, Clark 0-1, Key 0-1, Woldetensae 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 6 (Diakite 3, Huff 2, Morsell). Turnovers: 9 (Clark 3, Diakite 2, Huff, Key, Morsell, Woldetensae). Steals: 3 (Diakite, Key, Morsell). Technical: Caffaro, 7:14 second.
N.C. State 28 25 — 53
Virginia 26 25 — 51
