FORT WORTH, Texas — Harold Varner III took his place in history in the PGA Tour’s technology era, all because of a triple bogey.

Jordan Spieth had his lowest 36-hole score in four years. Rory McIlroy shot 63 with a bogey on his last hole. The strongest field of the year in golf’s return to competition produced an All-Star leader board at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

No wonder a spectator tried to sneak into Colonial on Friday. There was plenty to see.

The man didn’t get to see much before course officials noticed someone looking out of place with so few people in the first place. He wore jogging shorts, a black T-shirt and no credentials. He was sent packing.

“Watching from afar, this is a golf course that’s always let the best players rise to the top,” said McIlroy, two shots behind Varner going into the weekend. “You have to be in complete control of your game, hit fairways, hit greens, convert some putts. Yeah, the leader board is a ‘Who’s Who’ of golf right now. I’m just happy to be in the mix.”

If the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge felt like the first day of school, players quickly adjusted to the quiet environment as the PGA Tour tries to restart from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While players are getting accustomed to birdies and eagles greeted with silence, it figures to take on another dimension as the stakes get higher.

“It’s tough to get adrenaline going,” U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said after a 67 left him three shots behind. “I think you can get a little bit more of that this weekend getting in the hunt and get those juices flowing, but it is different without a crowd. You’ve got to kind of get that adrenaline going yourself.”

Varner had plenty of juices flowing after his first tee shot on No. 10 went onto a bridge, led to a one-shot penalty, and eventually a triple bogey that quickly knocked him out of a share of the lead. No worries. He answered with eight birdies and a place in the record book with a 66.

Dating to the ShotLink era in 2003, it was the lowest score on the PGA Tour by a player who began his round with a triple bogey. He was at 11-under 129, the lowest 36-hole score of his career.

“Not the start I wanted, but it’s just a part of golf,” said Varner, one of four PGA players of black heritage. “If I would have tripled the last, it would have added up to the same. It’s a great opportunity going into the weekend.”

He led by one over Spieth, who shot 65 despite a four-putt double bogey from 30 feet, and Bryson DeChambeau, who played bogey-free for his 65.

Collin Morikawa (67) and Xander Schauffele (66) joined McIlroy at 9-under 131, with Justin Thomas (68) and Justin Rose (69) among those another shot back.

PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7209; Par 70

Second Round

Harold Varner III 63-66 — 129

Jordan Spieth 65-65 — 130

Bryson DeChambeau 65-65 — 130

Collin Morikawa 64-67 — 131

Xander Schauffele 65-66 — 131

Rory McIlroy 68-63 — 131

Justin Thomas 64-68 — 132

Branden Grace 66-66 — 132

Justin Rose 63-69 — 132

Gary Woodland 65-67 — 132

Daniel Berger 65-67 — 132

Joel Dahmen 68-65 — 133

Corey Conners 66-67 — 133

Bubba Watson 68-66 — 134

Peter Uihlein 69-65 — 134

Brian Harman 65-69 — 134

J.T. Poston 68-66 — 134

Abraham Ancer 64-70 — 134

Patrick Rodgers 67-68 — 135

Harry Higgs 70-65 — 135

Tyler Duncan 65-70 — 135

Mark Hubbard 67-68 — 135

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-67 — 135

Sungjae Im 66-69 — 135

Zac Blair 71-65 — 136

Billy Horschel 68-68 — 136

Kevin Kisner 67-69 — 136

Jim Furyk 67-69 — 136

Brooks Koepka 68-68 — 136

Matt Jones 66-70 — 136

Matthew Wolff 67-69 — 136

Ian Poulter 66-70 — 136

Rory Sabbatini 68-68 — 136

Adam Hadwin 65-71 — 136

Matthew Fitzpatrick 68-69 — 137

Scottie Scheffler 68-69 — 137

Joaquin Niemann 72-65 — 137

Tony Finau 68-69 — 137

Matthew NeSmith 70-67 — 137

Lucas Glover 67-70 — 137

Doc Redman 67-70 — 137

Patrick Reed 68-69 — 137

Charles Howell III 70-67 — 137

Jason Dufner 68-69 — 137

Cameron Champ 66-71 — 137

Jason Kokrak 67-70 — 137

Bud Cauley 71-67 — 138

Talor Gooch 68-70 — 138

Denny McCarthy 70-68 — 138

Zach Johnson 72-66 — 138

Scott Piercy 67-71 — 138

Keegan Bradley 69-69 — 138

Byeong Hun An 67-71 — 138

Bronson Burgoon 68-70 — 138

Chris Kirk 68-70 — 138

Richy Werenski 72-66 — 138

Adam Schenk 66-72 — 138

Maverick McNealy 69-69 — 138

Jhonattan Vegas 64-74 — 138

Alex Noren 67-71 — 138

Brian Stuard 68-70 — 138

Keith Mitchell 67-71 — 138

Pat Perez 69-69 — 138

Viktor Hovland 70-68 — 138

Louis Oosthuizen 69-69 — 138

Andrew Landry 68-70 — 138

Chesson Hadley 70-68 — 138

Failed to make the cut

Jazz Janewattananond 70-69 — 139

Sepp Straka 66-73 — 139

Matt Kuchar 71-68 — 139

Sergio Garcia 69-70 — 139

John Senden 69-70 — 139

Graeme McDowell 69-70 — 139

Kevin Na 72-67 — 139

Max Homa 70-69 — 139

Harris English 72-67 — 139

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-70 — 139

Tom Lehman 65-74 — 139

Henrik Norlander 70-69 — 139

Matt Wallace 70-70 — 140

Sung Kang 72-68 — 140

Jon Rahm 69-71 — 140

Scott Brown 69-71 — 140

Phil Mickelson 69-71 — 140

Jim Herman 72-68 — 140

Bernhard Langer 70-70 — 140

Kevin Streelman 69-71 — 140

Ryan Moore 66-74 — 140

Vaughn Taylor 66-74 — 140

Tom Lewis 72-68 — 140

Mackenzie Hughes 69-71 — 140

Danny Lee 70-70 — 140

Tyler McCumber 72-68 — 140

Nate Lashley 72-69 — 141

Si Woo Kim 69-72 — 141

Sebastian Munoz 71-70 — 141

Cameron Davis 73-68 — 141

Wyndham Clark 71-70 — 141

Marc Leishman 69-72 — 141

Brice Garnett 67-74 — 141

Doug Ghim 71-70 — 141

Brian Gay 72-69 — 141

Charley Hoffman 71-71 — 142

Chad Campbell 72-70 — 142

Cameron Smith 69-73 — 142

Adam Long 75-67 — 142

Brendon Todd 69-73 — 142

Rickie Fowler 73-69 — 142

C.T. Pan 72-70 — 142

Jason Day 70-72 — 142

Webb Simpson 73-69 — 142

Erik van Rooyen 72-70 — 142

Andy Ogletree 73-69 — 142

Dylan Frittelli 70-72 — 142

Dustin Johnson 71-71 — 142

Steve Stricker 73-69 — 142

Danny Willett 71-72 — 143

Scott McCarron 71-72 — 143

Emiliano Grillo 73-70 — 143

Patton Kizzire 74-69 — 143

Chez Reavie 71-72 — 143

Carlos Ortiz 69-75 — 144

Andrew Putnam 73-71 — 144

Josh Teater 72-72 — 144

J.J. Henry 75-69 — 144

Ryan Palmer 72-72 — 144

Troy Merritt 73-71 — 144

Brendan Steele 71-73 — 144

Shane Lowry 71-73 — 144

Nick Watney 71-74 — 145

Bill Haas 70-75 — 145

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73 — 145

Robby Shelton 69-76 — 145

Victor Perez 71-74 — 145

Kramer Hickok 69-77 — 146

Tom Hoge 72-74 — 146

Russell Knox 75-71 — 146

Jimmy Walker 70-76 — 146

Sam Ryder 76-71 — 147

Franklin Corpening 71-76 — 147

Kevin Tway 73-76 — 149

Xinjun Zhang 74-76 — 150

Lanto Griffin 77-73 — 150

Beau Hossler 74-76 — 150

Scott Harrington 76-74 — 150

Olin Browne 74-78 — 152

Keith Clearwater 76-79 — 155

David Frost 77-78 — 155

