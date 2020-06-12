FORT WORTH, Texas — Harold Varner III took his place in history in the PGA Tour’s technology era, all because of a triple bogey.
Jordan Spieth had his lowest 36-hole score in four years. Rory McIlroy shot 63 with a bogey on his last hole. The strongest field of the year in golf’s return to competition produced an All-Star leader board at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
No wonder a spectator tried to sneak into Colonial on Friday. There was plenty to see.
The man didn’t get to see much before course officials noticed someone looking out of place with so few people in the first place. He wore jogging shorts, a black T-shirt and no credentials. He was sent packing.
“Watching from afar, this is a golf course that’s always let the best players rise to the top,” said McIlroy, two shots behind Varner going into the weekend. “You have to be in complete control of your game, hit fairways, hit greens, convert some putts. Yeah, the leader board is a ‘Who’s Who’ of golf right now. I’m just happy to be in the mix.”
If the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge felt like the first day of school, players quickly adjusted to the quiet environment as the PGA Tour tries to restart from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While players are getting accustomed to birdies and eagles greeted with silence, it figures to take on another dimension as the stakes get higher.
“It’s tough to get adrenaline going,” U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said after a 67 left him three shots behind. “I think you can get a little bit more of that this weekend getting in the hunt and get those juices flowing, but it is different without a crowd. You’ve got to kind of get that adrenaline going yourself.”
Varner had plenty of juices flowing after his first tee shot on No. 10 went onto a bridge, led to a one-shot penalty, and eventually a triple bogey that quickly knocked him out of a share of the lead. No worries. He answered with eight birdies and a place in the record book with a 66.
Dating to the ShotLink era in 2003, it was the lowest score on the PGA Tour by a player who began his round with a triple bogey. He was at 11-under 129, the lowest 36-hole score of his career.
“Not the start I wanted, but it’s just a part of golf,” said Varner, one of four PGA players of black heritage. “If I would have tripled the last, it would have added up to the same. It’s a great opportunity going into the weekend.”
He led by one over Spieth, who shot 65 despite a four-putt double bogey from 30 feet, and Bryson DeChambeau, who played bogey-free for his 65.
Collin Morikawa (67) and Xander Schauffele (66) joined McIlroy at 9-under 131, with Justin Thomas (68) and Justin Rose (69) among those another shot back.
PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7209; Par 70
Second Round
Harold Varner III 63-66 — 129
Jordan Spieth 65-65 — 130
Bryson DeChambeau 65-65 — 130
Collin Morikawa 64-67 — 131
Xander Schauffele 65-66 — 131
Rory McIlroy 68-63 — 131
Justin Thomas 64-68 — 132
Branden Grace 66-66 — 132
Justin Rose 63-69 — 132
Gary Woodland 65-67 — 132
Daniel Berger 65-67 — 132
Joel Dahmen 68-65 — 133
Corey Conners 66-67 — 133
Bubba Watson 68-66 — 134
Peter Uihlein 69-65 — 134
Brian Harman 65-69 — 134
J.T. Poston 68-66 — 134
Abraham Ancer 64-70 — 134
Patrick Rodgers 67-68 — 135
Harry Higgs 70-65 — 135
Tyler Duncan 65-70 — 135
Mark Hubbard 67-68 — 135
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-67 — 135
Sungjae Im 66-69 — 135
Zac Blair 71-65 — 136
Billy Horschel 68-68 — 136
Kevin Kisner 67-69 — 136
Jim Furyk 67-69 — 136
Brooks Koepka 68-68 — 136
Matt Jones 66-70 — 136
Matthew Wolff 67-69 — 136
Ian Poulter 66-70 — 136
Rory Sabbatini 68-68 — 136
Adam Hadwin 65-71 — 136
Matthew Fitzpatrick 68-69 — 137
Scottie Scheffler 68-69 — 137
Joaquin Niemann 72-65 — 137
Tony Finau 68-69 — 137
Matthew NeSmith 70-67 — 137
Lucas Glover 67-70 — 137
Doc Redman 67-70 — 137
Patrick Reed 68-69 — 137
Charles Howell III 70-67 — 137
Jason Dufner 68-69 — 137
Cameron Champ 66-71 — 137
Jason Kokrak 67-70 — 137
Bud Cauley 71-67 — 138
Talor Gooch 68-70 — 138
Denny McCarthy 70-68 — 138
Zach Johnson 72-66 — 138
Scott Piercy 67-71 — 138
Keegan Bradley 69-69 — 138
Byeong Hun An 67-71 — 138
Bronson Burgoon 68-70 — 138
Chris Kirk 68-70 — 138
Richy Werenski 72-66 — 138
Adam Schenk 66-72 — 138
Maverick McNealy 69-69 — 138
Jhonattan Vegas 64-74 — 138
Alex Noren 67-71 — 138
Brian Stuard 68-70 — 138
Keith Mitchell 67-71 — 138
Pat Perez 69-69 — 138
Viktor Hovland 70-68 — 138
Louis Oosthuizen 69-69 — 138
Andrew Landry 68-70 — 138
Chesson Hadley 70-68 — 138
Failed to make the cut
Jazz Janewattananond 70-69 — 139
Sepp Straka 66-73 — 139
Matt Kuchar 71-68 — 139
Sergio Garcia 69-70 — 139
John Senden 69-70 — 139
Graeme McDowell 69-70 — 139
Kevin Na 72-67 — 139
Max Homa 70-69 — 139
Harris English 72-67 — 139
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-70 — 139
Tom Lehman 65-74 — 139
Henrik Norlander 70-69 — 139
Matt Wallace 70-70 — 140
Sung Kang 72-68 — 140
Jon Rahm 69-71 — 140
Scott Brown 69-71 — 140
Phil Mickelson 69-71 — 140
Jim Herman 72-68 — 140
Bernhard Langer 70-70 — 140
Kevin Streelman 69-71 — 140
Ryan Moore 66-74 — 140
Vaughn Taylor 66-74 — 140
Tom Lewis 72-68 — 140
Mackenzie Hughes 69-71 — 140
Danny Lee 70-70 — 140
Tyler McCumber 72-68 — 140
Nate Lashley 72-69 — 141
Si Woo Kim 69-72 — 141
Sebastian Munoz 71-70 — 141
Cameron Davis 73-68 — 141
Wyndham Clark 71-70 — 141
Marc Leishman 69-72 — 141
Brice Garnett 67-74 — 141
Doug Ghim 71-70 — 141
Brian Gay 72-69 — 141
Charley Hoffman 71-71 — 142
Chad Campbell 72-70 — 142
Cameron Smith 69-73 — 142
Adam Long 75-67 — 142
Brendon Todd 69-73 — 142
Rickie Fowler 73-69 — 142
C.T. Pan 72-70 — 142
Jason Day 70-72 — 142
Webb Simpson 73-69 — 142
Erik van Rooyen 72-70 — 142
Andy Ogletree 73-69 — 142
Dylan Frittelli 70-72 — 142
Dustin Johnson 71-71 — 142
Steve Stricker 73-69 — 142
Danny Willett 71-72 — 143
Scott McCarron 71-72 — 143
Emiliano Grillo 73-70 — 143
Patton Kizzire 74-69 — 143
Chez Reavie 71-72 — 143
Carlos Ortiz 69-75 — 144
Andrew Putnam 73-71 — 144
Josh Teater 72-72 — 144
J.J. Henry 75-69 — 144
Ryan Palmer 72-72 — 144
Troy Merritt 73-71 — 144
Brendan Steele 71-73 — 144
Shane Lowry 71-73 — 144
Nick Watney 71-74 — 145
Bill Haas 70-75 — 145
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73 — 145
Robby Shelton 69-76 — 145
Victor Perez 71-74 — 145
Kramer Hickok 69-77 — 146
Tom Hoge 72-74 — 146
Russell Knox 75-71 — 146
Jimmy Walker 70-76 — 146
Sam Ryder 76-71 — 147
Franklin Corpening 71-76 — 147
Kevin Tway 73-76 — 149
Xinjun Zhang 74-76 — 150
Lanto Griffin 77-73 — 150
Beau Hossler 74-76 — 150
Scott Harrington 76-74 — 150
Olin Browne 74-78 — 152
Keith Clearwater 76-79 — 155
David Frost 77-78 — 155
