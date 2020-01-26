VCU cracked La Salle’s shooting defense
PHILADELPHIA — Entering Saturday’s game against VCU, La Salle had held its 18 previous opponents to a combined 29.3% beyond the 3-point line.
That was a mark that ranked 33rd in the nation. The Explorers limited all but one of the teams they faced to a shooting percentage of 38.1 or less.
But the Rams cracked the code.
Led by Mike’L Simms (Highland Springs) and Bones Hyland, who sank three 3-pointers each, VCU made 10 of its 21 attempts in its 76-65 victory. The Rams’ percentage of 47.6 was their second highest of the season, and the second highest allowed by La Salle this year.
VCU’s ball movement was the key.
“I just thought we had assisted 3s, instead of jacking up 3s,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And that’s a big difference there.”
Nine of the Rams’ 10 3s Saturday were assisted. The Rams operated from the inside out Saturday, which is always an aim.
Hyland’s outing continued a productive year overall beyond the arc. The freshman point guard leads the Rams in makes (34), and his percentage (41.5) is second on the team, behind only Malik Crowfield (46.4, 13 of 28).
Simms’ outing on 3-pointers was his best since VCU’s game on Jan. 5 at George Mason, when he went 3 of 4. The senior was added to the starting lineup this season at power forward, in part because of his shooting ability.
He’s now shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.
“He’s continuing to try to star in his role,” Rhoades said. “He’s not trying to do too much.”
Big man Corey Douglas also made his second 3 of the season Saturday. He’s 2 of 5 this year.
The Rams’ 3-point accuracy has been up and down this year, but they’re now shooting 34.8% for the season. That’s up from 30.5% last year and ranks fourth in the A-10.
Busloads traveled to support Rhoades
La Salle’s Tom Gola Arena was heavily populated with VCU fans during the Rams’ visit Saturday.
And a healthy contingent were there from Rhoades’ hometown of Mahanoy City, Pa., and the surrounding area. Mahanoy City is roughly two hours northwest of Philadelphia.
At least a couple busloads of people traveled down to watch VCU’s 76-65 victory.
“Pretty cool,” Rhoades said. “I know the high school team [Mahanoy Area] had a big win yesterday against their rival [Marian Catholic], and they all jumped on the bus to get down here and all that stuff, pretty awesome.”
Some wore special shirts that were made with “Rhoades Ramily” on the front.
Saturday was VCU’s second game in a row in Philadelphia — the team won 73-60 at Saint Joseph’s Tuesday. Some came to show their support at that game, too.
The same went for Hyland. Hyland is from Wilmington, Del., which is a little under an hour from both Saint Joseph’s Hagan Arena and Tom Gola Arena.
Hyland estimated at least 100 came to see him Tuesday. Many came Saturday, too, and watched him score 15 points and dish out a team-high five assists.
“Where I’m from, like where Bones is from, you have your immediate family, but everybody is your family where we’re from,” Rhoades said. “We look after each other, we take care of each other and we support each other.”
Swift turnaround as VCU prepares for UR
Through the first seven Atlantic 10 games of his career, Hyland has learned that there’s good competition across the league.
“Every team has different weapons, you just got to be ready,” he said after Saturday’s game at La Salle.
That competition comes at you fast, too. After fending off the Explorers, VCU headed home to get ready for an important home game against rival Richmond on Tuesday.
The Spiders, led by a group of talented juniors, have been strong — improving from a second-straight 20-loss season last year. With VCU and UR holding 15-5 overall records and 5-2 records in the conference, Tuesday’s game could prove important in the race for a top-four seed in the A-10 tournament, and the accompanying double bye.
VCU’s plan for Sunday was to study the film of Saturday’s game before moving on to the breakdown of what UR will bring to the Siegel Center.
“And then just focus and be locked in for Tuesday’s game,” Marcus Santos-Silva said.
Richmond has been efficient on offense this season, both inside and on the perimeter. The Spiders have shot 52.8% inside the arc and 37.7% from 3-point range. VCU, meanwhile, has defended well, particularly inside, holding opponents to 44.4% on 2-point attempts and 32.5% on 3-pointers.
The Spiders are taking care of the ball, too, with just 11.2 turnovers a game. Forced turnovers are VCU’s calling card (18 per game).
Those are just a couple of the factors that could make Tuesday’s game a dogfight. But, as Hyland is discovering, that can be the norm in the A-10.
“You got to follow the game plan and you got to follow along with what Coach [Rhoades] is saying and you just got to be ready to come to play,” Hyland said of A-10 play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.