Williams made first career start Saturday
Switching back to a smaller lineup out of the gate, VCU handed sophomore wing Vince Williams his first career start on Saturday at Richmond.
Williams, 6-6 and 210 pounds, replaced the 6-8, 220-pound Corey Douglas at power forward.
The Rams, for the first 21 games of the season, started the 6-5, 210-pound Mike’L Simms (Highland Springs) at power forward, in part for his shooting ability. Williams was the primary backup.
But in the three games leading up to Saturday, VCU tried going bigger, starting Douglas alongside 6-7, 250-pound center Santos-Silva.
Still, the Rams didn’t rebound as well as they would’ve liked in the games Douglas started, and Rhoades thought the team needed more ball movement. That prompted the decision to start Williams on Saturday.
“I thought we needed a little more versatility at [power forward],” Rhoades said. “[Williams] didn’t shoot it well [Saturday], but he gave us some really good energy and plays, and got downhill.”
Williams played 20 minutes Saturday, his most since he played 23 against LSU in November. He finished with 7 points (3 for 11 from the floor), seven rebounds and two assists.
VCU also started freshman Bones Hyland at point guard Saturday for the third time, in place of the injured Marcus Evans (knee).
VCU freshmen saw increased time at UR
In addition to Hyland starting in place of Evans at Richmond, three of his fellow freshmen saw increased playing time.
Guard Jarren McAllister, making his first appearance since VCU’s game at Rhode Island on Jan. 31, played a season-high 13 minutes. Guard Tre Clark, who also made his first appearance since Jan. 31, played 10 minutes, his second-highest total this season. Forward Hason Ward played eight minutes, his most since he played 11 at Saint Joseph’s on Jan. 21.
McAllister went for 7 points, including a 3-pointer. Clark had 2 points and a pair of rebounds. Ward finished with 4 points, two rebounds and two blocks. He skied for an impressive putback dunk in the first half.
Rhoades said each gave the Rams great minutes. “I think they played aggressively, and they played really hard,” Rhoades said.
Clark’s increased minutes came as he backed up Hyland, with Evans out. Hyland played a season-high 30 minutes.
Ward received more time at center, as Douglas played just four minutes backing up Santos-Silva.
And McAllister broke into the mix more at power forward, as Simms played just seven minutes backing up Williams. McAllister scored 5 of his 7 points in the second half.
The 6-4, 200-pounder’s motor is one thing that’s stood out in the limited time he’s gotten this season (averaging 6.1 minutes over 10 games).
“Jarren McAllister usually outworks the guy guarding him,” Rhoades said. “He plays harder. He doesn’t stop moving. He just goes on to the next play. It’s a great formula for success.”
