Tera Reed scored 17 points, and Sydnei Archie added 15 as VCU used a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter to put away Old Dominion 62-49 in a women’s basketball game at the Siegel Center on Sunday.
Taya Robinson added 10 points for the Rams (4-6), who shot 47 percent from the field while holding the Monarchs (7-2) to 27-percent marksmanship.
Ajah Wayne and Taylor Edwards led ODU with 10 points apiece.
