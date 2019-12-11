20191212_SPO_HALLp01

Mike Cubbage was a two-sport participant at UVA, but stood out in baseball.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 class of inductees, and the group has a Tidewater accent. Of the seven members, five have connections to that part of the state.

- Dennis Carter - Danville native, 37 years at WSET (Lynchburg)

- Mike Cubbage - Charlottesville native, UVA baseball, football, 48 years as player, coach, scout, and executive in MLB

- Lawrence Johnson - Chesapeake native, NCAA Champion, Olympic silver medalist in pole vault

- Bruce Rader – four decades as sports director at WAVY-TV (Hampton Roads)

- Tracy Saunders - Suffolk native, All-American and Honda Award winner for Norfolk State women's basketball

- Al Toon - Newport News native, eight seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, three-time Pro Bowl selection

- David Wright - Chesapeake native, seven-time All-Star in 14 seasons with New York Mets

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription