The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 class of inductees, and the group has a Tidewater accent. Of the seven members, five have connections to that part of the state.
- Dennis Carter - Danville native, 37 years at WSET (Lynchburg)
- Mike Cubbage - Charlottesville native, UVA baseball, football, 48 years as player, coach, scout, and executive in MLB
- Lawrence Johnson - Chesapeake native, NCAA Champion, Olympic silver medalist in pole vault
- Bruce Rader – four decades as sports director at WAVY-TV (Hampton Roads)
- Tracy Saunders - Suffolk native, All-American and Honda Award winner for Norfolk State women's basketball
- Al Toon - Newport News native, eight seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, three-time Pro Bowl selection
- David Wright - Chesapeake native, seven-time All-Star in 14 seasons with New York Mets
