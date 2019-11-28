LAHAINA, Hawaii — Brigham Young cut side to side, whipped the ball around the perimeter, created one open shot after another.
The Cougars knocked down most of those, turning the Maui Invitational third-place game into a rout.
TJ Haws scored 13 of his 20 points during a key second-half run, and BYU made 17 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 90-77 on Wednesday night.
It was the second straight loss for Virginia Tech (6-2), which upset No. 3 Michigan State in the first round of the Maui Invitational before falling tou tournament runner-up Dayton on Tuesday.
The Cougars (5-3) turned a tight game into a rout with an array of 3-pointers, making 8 of 14 in the second half. Haws went 4 for 7 behind the as BYU shot 54%.
The Cougars went 17 for 34 from 3-point range.
The Hokies matched the Cougars shot for shot in a tight first half but couldn’t keep up in the second. Landers Nolley II had 22 points and P.J. Horne 13 for Virginia Tech, which lost despite shooting 53%.
“What they do defensively is difficult to stop,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “I thought we did a fair job in the first half. In the second half, they played like old people and we played like little fellas.”
The Hokies and Cougars traded baskets in a back-and-forth Maui finale.
Virginia Tech did it from all over, hitting 15 of 27 shots. BYU did its damage from the 3-point arc, making nine from long range.
Nolley had 15 points to give the Hokies a 37-35 halftime lead.
BYU kept hitting shots in the second half and went on a 17-2 run to go up 58-48. Haws had 13 points during a run on three 3-pointers and two layups, including one on an inbounds play under the basket after throwing the ball off the back of a Virginia Tech defender.
“We’ve got to guard a little bit better,” Young said. “They make it hard on you.”
FG FT Reb
VA. TECH M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Horne 32 5-6 0-0 0-4 1 1 13
Alleyne 36 5-8 0-0 0-3 4 1 12
Bede 34 5-13 0-1 1-4 7 2 11
Radford 20 4-5 1-2 2-2 1 1 9
Nolley 35 9-18 1-1 0-7 1 1 22
Cattoor 21 1-2 0-1 0-4 0 3 3
Wilkins 11 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Cone 6 0-3 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Ojiako 5 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Totals 200 31-58 4-7 4-27 14 13 77
Percentages: FG .534, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Horne 3-4, Nolley 3-4, Alleyne 2-4, Wilkins 1-1, Cattoor 1-2, Bede 1-5, Cone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 2 (Alleyne, Horne). Turnovers: 8 (Alleyne 2, Bede 2, Cattoor, Horne, Nolley, Ojiako). Steals: 1 (Nolley).
FG FT Reb
BYU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Lee 22 5-5 0-0 2-3 4 1 10
Nixon 20 6-7 0-0 0-3 1 4 14
Barcello 33 5-12 0-0 0-2 2 2 13
Haws 27 7-11 2-3 0-2 4 3 20
Toolson 37 3-10 2-2 0-7 8 4 11
Harding 29 2-5 1-2 0-3 1 1 6
Seljaas 17 2-4 4-4 1-6 2 1 10
Knell 11 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Pearson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Maughan 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nield 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Troy 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-59 9-11 3-27 22 16 90
Percentages: FG .542, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Haws 4-7, Barcello 3-6, Toolson 3-9, Nixon 2-2, Knell 2-4, Seljaas 2-4, Harding 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 2 (Haws, Seljaas). Turnovers: 4 (Lee 2, Barcello, Nixon). Steals: 3 (Haws, Nixon, Seljaas).
Virginia Tech 37 40 — 77
BYU 35 55 — 90
A—2,400 (2,400).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.