LAHAINA, Hawaii — Brigham Young cut side to side, whipped the ball around the perimeter, created one open shot after another.

The Cougars knocked down most of those, turning the Maui Invitational third-place game into a rout.

TJ Haws scored 13 of his 20 points during a key second-half run, and BYU made 17 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 90-77 on Wednesday night.

It was the second straight loss for Virginia Tech (6-2), which upset No. 3 Michigan State in the first round of the Maui Invitational before falling tou tournament runner-up Dayton on Tuesday.

The Cougars (5-3) turned a tight game into a rout with an array of 3-pointers, making 8 of 14 in the second half. Haws went 4 for 7 behind the as BYU shot 54%.

The Cougars went 17 for 34 from 3-point range.

The Hokies matched the Cougars shot for shot in a tight first half but couldn’t keep up in the second. Landers Nolley II had 22 points and P.J. Horne 13 for Virginia Tech, which lost despite shooting 53%.

“What they do defensively is difficult to stop,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “I thought we did a fair job in the first half. In the second half, they played like old people and we played like little fellas.”

The Hokies and Cougars traded baskets in a back-and-forth Maui finale.

Virginia Tech did it from all over, hitting 15 of 27 shots. BYU did its damage from the 3-point arc, making nine from long range.

Nolley had 15 points to give the Hokies a 37-35 halftime lead.

BYU kept hitting shots in the second half and went on a 17-2 run to go up 58-48. Haws had 13 points during a run on three 3-pointers and two layups, including one on an inbounds play under the basket after throwing the ball off the back of a Virginia Tech defender.

“We’ve got to guard a little bit better,” Young said. “They make it hard on you.”

FG FT Reb

VA. TECH M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Horne 32 5-6 0-0 0-4 1 1 13

Alleyne 36 5-8 0-0 0-3 4 1 12

Bede 34 5-13 0-1 1-4 7 2 11

Radford 20 4-5 1-2 2-2 1 1 9

Nolley 35 9-18 1-1 0-7 1 1 22

Cattoor 21 1-2 0-1 0-4 0 3 3

Wilkins 11 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 3

Cone 6 0-3 2-2 0-0 0 1 2

Ojiako 5 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2

Totals 200 31-58 4-7 4-27 14 13 77

Percentages: FG .534, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Horne 3-4, Nolley 3-4, Alleyne 2-4, Wilkins 1-1, Cattoor 1-2, Bede 1-5, Cone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 2 (Alleyne, Horne). Turnovers: 8 (Alleyne 2, Bede 2, Cattoor, Horne, Nolley, Ojiako). Steals: 1 (Nolley).

FG FT Reb

BYU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Lee 22 5-5 0-0 2-3 4 1 10

Nixon 20 6-7 0-0 0-3 1 4 14

Barcello 33 5-12 0-0 0-2 2 2 13

Haws 27 7-11 2-3 0-2 4 3 20

Toolson 37 3-10 2-2 0-7 8 4 11

Harding 29 2-5 1-2 0-3 1 1 6

Seljaas 17 2-4 4-4 1-6 2 1 10

Knell 11 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 6

Pearson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Maughan 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Nield 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Troy 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Totals 200 32-59 9-11 3-27 22 16 90

Percentages: FG .542, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Haws 4-7, Barcello 3-6, Toolson 3-9, Nixon 2-2, Knell 2-4, Seljaas 2-4, Harding 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 2 (Haws, Seljaas). Turnovers: 4 (Lee 2, Barcello, Nixon). Steals: 3 (Haws, Nixon, Seljaas).

Virginia Tech 37 40 — 77

BYU 35 55 — 90

A—2,400 (2,400).

