HARRISONBURG — William & Mary guard Luke Loewe said the Tribe had to bring an uncommon vigor to the 523rd and final game at the JMU Convocation Center on Saturday.
Behind a raucous crowd, the Dukes began the game in a 2-3 zone and jumped out to a 4-0 lead. JMU sank its guards deep into the paint, daring W&M point guard Bryce Barnes to shoot.
On the Tribe’s third possession, Barnes found a lot of space at the top of the key. He hesitated — then one of the Dukes’ guards at the top of the zone clapped his hands.
Barnes acquiesced — he sank a 3-pointer, and the Tribe were off and running in a back-and-forth, 78-74 win in front of a sea of purple and gold desperate to send off the arena, which opened in the fall of 1982, in winning fashion.
“I’m confident in my shot, I know I can knock it down, as I did that play,” Barnes said. “But my thing is, I might have a good shot, but we might be able to get a better shot.”
Barnes finished with 12 points, and consistently found Loewe for the better shots. Loewe led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range.
JMU frustrated W&M big men Nathan Knight and Andy Van Vliet all afternoon. The duo combined for 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting.
So the bulk of the scoring load for the Tribe (20-10, 12-5 CAA) fell to the guards — Barnes, Loewe and Miguel Ayesa, who finished with 8 points, including two 3s that quelled JMU runs. W&M shot 52% (11 of 21) from 3-point range.
Once the guards started hitting from outside, Knight and Van Vliet were afforded more space on the inside.
“To start the game, they really packed it in the paint,” first-year Tribe coach Dane Fischer said. “The changing defenses got us on our heels a little bit. … Once we were able to make some shots from the outside, it’s harder to do that [pack the paint] and just sit on those guys [Knight and Van Vliet].”
W&M took a 38-31 lead into the break, but JMU (9-18, 2-14) came out of the locker room with renewed urgency.
The Dukes chipped away throughout the second half, and eventually reclaimed the lead at 72-71 with a little more than two minutes left when forward Zach Jacobs hit a 3 from the top of the key.
The Convocation Center was rocking at that point. Dukes coach Louis Rowe, who played for JMU from 1993 to 1995, said the atmosphere reminded him of his playing days.
He added that, leading into the game, his Dukes talked about the need to bring a special intensity to send off the Convocation Center in appropriate fashion.
“There’s a lot of blood sweat and tears on that court, and we owed it to ourselves to play to a level that they would be proud of,” Rowe said, surrounded at the postgame press conference by his former teammates.
Workers broke ground on the new Atlantic Union Bank Center in April 2018, and it’s scheduled to be ready for the start of next season.
“It’s really unfortunate we didn’t get the win,” Rowe said. “But I wanted them [his players] to feel that atmosphere. … I appreciate the fans. I know it’s been a hard year, but I’m thankful that we were able to play hard at least and sustain something to the level that the crowd was really into it and behind us.”
After the game, fans in attendance threw purple, gold and white streamers onto the court. Players and coaches walked by the front row, giving out high-fives and thanking the fans for their support.
Fischer and W&M players said they expected a raucous environment. Sitting in second place in the CAA behind Hofstra, though, they had their own agenda.
“So we had to pick up the energy,” Loewe said. “Especially in road games, you’ve got to find a way to bring your own energy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.