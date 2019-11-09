Walker Wallace knew he needed to step up. Step up he did.
St. Christopher’s leading receiver Will Tazewell wasn’t available in their VISAA Division I semifinal matchup with Fork Union Military Academy on Saturday. But behind Wallace’s eight catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns, No. 1 St. Christopher’s pulled away from No. 4 FUMA in the second half to advance to the state title game with a 28-14 home win.
Wallace said he and Tazewell are best friends, and the latter helped the former prepare to take on an increased role in the offense this week.
“You hate to see him [Tazewell] go down, but he was helping me get ready all week in practice,” Wallace said. “I knew we’d be ready to go and I knew [quarterback] Gill [Williamson] was going to be looking for me.”
Wallace had six receptions and a touchdown in the first half. But St. Christopher’s struggled to take control of the game early on, despite dominating the first-half time of possession 14:31 to 9:29.
The Blue Devils outgained the Saints 171-130 in the first half, largely thanks to V’Jon Hampton’s 80-yard TD run on the first play of a Fork Union drive. Hampton finished with 122 yards and the TD on 16 carries.
Knotted at 7 at the half, Williamson and the Saints ran a lot more hurry-up in the second half.
“We just needed to focus up,” Williamson said. “We came out flat and lost our tempo, we knew we needed to come out with it in the second half.”
The approach paid off. Williamson finished 15 of 30 for 197 yards and three touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.
Williamson and Walker’s second touchdown connection came with 2:22 to play in the third and handed the Saints a lead they never relinquished.
Williamson rolled left on second-and-goal from the 9-yard line. He threw across his body to Wallace, who was fading toward the front pylon.
The throw was a little wide toward the sideline, but the 6-foot-6 Wallace reached out his right arm with a defender draped over his left and snagged the pass with one hand as he toppled to the ground.
But the extraordinary catch never would have happened if the Saints had run the right play.
“We actually ran that play wrong. It was a new play we put in,” Wallace said, adding that he redirected his route to the pylon after he realized the play wasn’t going as designed. I just threw the glove out there. I don’t know, maybe it was the glove,” he added with a laugh.
Wallace and Williamson have been playing sports together for most of their lives, and have a special chemistry.
“Walker and I have been playing sports for forever. It helped a lot with basketball last year just getting that connection down,” Williamson said. “I know where he wants to be and he knows where the ball is going to be.”
Another Williamson-to-Wallace TD early in the fourth finished off the win.
The three-headed backfield monster of Hayden Forest, Nikkos Kovanes and Trent Hendrick ground down the game clock in the contest’s latter stages. They combined for 146 yards and a TD on 33 carries.
“We’re going to enjoy this one, we’ll start getting ready for Benedictine tonight or tomorrow,” said Saints coach Lance Clelland. “But you know, it will be two great teams. You always want to see 1 and 2 play and that’s what this is.”
Fork Union 0 7 7 0 — 14
St. Christopher’s 7 0 14 7 — 28
STC—Wallace 15 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
FUMA—Hampton 80 run (Hadley kick)
STC—Hayden 9 run (Siewers kick)
FUMA—Zegbe 93 kickoff return (Hadley kick)
STC—Wallace 9 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
STC—Wallace 19 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
RUSHING
FUMA: Hampton 122-16, Zegbe -9-1, Williams -31-3. STC: Greene 3-1, Hendrick 27-12, Forrest 69-11, Kovanes 48-10, Siewers -13-1.
PASSING
FUMA: Williams 11-24-2-186. STC: Williamson 15-30-2-197.
RECEIVING
FUMA: Moss 7-117, Zegbe 2-42, Edmond 2-27. STC: Greene 3-41, Green 2-32, Wallace 8-113, Harrison 2-11.
