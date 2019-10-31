SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his left hand on a hard fall in the third quarter of Golden State’s 121-110 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday night.
The two-time MVP is set to be examined Friday, and if surgery is required Curry likely will miss four to six weeks.
In the third quarter, Curry drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes in the paint. Curry jumped then came down head first, landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry’s left hand. Curry grimaced in pain while grabbing his hand and then walked to the locker room.
Losing Curry, Golden State’s longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.
Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant‘s departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.
The Warriors are 1-3 with two ugly losses — the Suns led Wednesday 43-14 after the first quarter — at home in new Chase Center, where they are winless.
Embiid, Towns draw suspensions for fight
PHILADELPHIA — The NBA suspended 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns two games each for their roles in a fight during the Sixers’ 117-95 win Wednesday.
The two stars were ejected after tangling with 6:42 left in the third quarter and the 76ers ahead 75-55. Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court.
Embiid will sit out Saturday at Portland and Monday at Phoenix. He’s averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games this season.
Towns will miss games Saturday at Washington and Monday at home against Milwaukee. He’s averaging 27.3 points and 11.5 rebounds in four games.
Harden scores 59 in Rockets’ wild win
WASHINGTON — James Harden scored 59 points — his 19th career game with at least 50 points — in Wednesday’s 159-158 victory over Washington.
Bradley Beal scored a season-best 46 points for Washington.
Harden was 18 of 32 from the field, 6 of 14 from 3-point range and made 17 of 18 free throws. He also had nine assists. Teammate Russell Westbrook had his second triple-double of the season with 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
The Wizards matched the record for the most points scored in an NBA regulation loss. Denver also scored 158 points in a loss to Golden State on Nov. 2, 1990. Houston set a franchise record for points, and Washington’s 158 are the second most in franchise history.
