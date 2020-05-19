wednesday’s tv
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. — FS1, Cup: Toyota 500
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m. — MLB, 1975 World Series Game 3: Boston at Cincinnati
9 — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 3: Cincinnati at Baltimore
10 — MLB, 1990 World Series Game 2: Oakland at Cincinnati
Noon — MASN, May 24, 2009: Baltimore at Washington
Noon — MLB, 1978 NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
3 p.m. — MLB, 1997 ALCS Game 3: Baltimore at Cleveland
4 — MASN, Aug. 13, 2014: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 — MASN, July 6, 2019: Kansas City at Washington
7 — MLB, 2004 NLCS Game 5: St. Louis at Houston
9 — MLB, 2005 ALCS Game 2: L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox
11:30 — MASN, April 23, 2014: L.A. Angels at Washington
11:30 — MLB, 1978 NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2014 Division I tournament: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
4 — ESPNU, 2019 Division I tournament: Alabama vs. Arizona State
6 — ESPNU, 2018 Division I tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M
8 — ESPNU, 2009 World Series: Alabama vs. Florida
NBA
8:30 a.m. — NBA, 2009 playoffs: Orlando at Cleveland
10:30 — NBA, 2011 playoffs: Oklahoma City at Dallas
1 p.m. — NBA, 2016 playoffs: Golden State at Oklahoma City
6 — NBA, 1995 playoffs: Houston at Phoenix
7 — ESPN, 2006 Final Game 6: Miami at Dallas
9:30 — ESPN, 2011 Final Game 6: Dallas at Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 a.m. — ACC, 1997: Connecticut at Syracuse
10 — ACC, Feb. 7, 1996: Duke at Georgia Tech
Noon — ACC, 1997: Florida State at Wake Forest
2 p.m. — ACC, 1997: Purdue at North Carolina
6 — ACC, 1996: Duke at Maryland
8 — ACC, 1997: Connecticut at Syracuse
10 — ACC, Feb. 7, 1996: Duke at Georgia Tech
NFL
8 — NFL, Oct. 6, 2019: Baltimore at Pittsburgh
Midnight — NFL, Dec. 10, 2017: Baltimore at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m. — SEC, Oct. 26, 2019: Mississippi State at Texas A&M
11 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas
8 p.m. — SEC, 1997 SEC championship: Auburn at Tennessee
GOLF
11 a.m. — Golf, 2012 Ryder Cup
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 2007 playoffs: Anaheim at Detroit
10 — NHL, 2003 Stanley Cup Game 6: New Jersey at Anaheim
Noon — NHL, 2007 Stanley Cup Game 5: Ottawa at Anaheim
2 p.m. — NHL, Dec. 28, 2010: Atlanta at Pittsburgh
6 — NHL, 2016 Stanley Cup Game 6: Pittsburgh at San Jose
8 — NHL, 1987 Stanley Cup Game 2: Philadelphia at Edmonton
10 — NHL, 2016 Winter Classic: Montreal at Boston
TENNIS
9 a.m. — Tennis, 2002 U.S. Open: Sampras vs. Agassi
4:30 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Nadal
7 — NBCSN: 2006 French Open
10 — NBCSN: 2011 French Open
