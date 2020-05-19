wednesday’s tv

AUTO RACING

6 p.m. — FS1, Cup: Toyota 500

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — MLB, 1975 World Series Game 3: Boston at Cincinnati

9 — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 3: Cincinnati at Baltimore

10 — MLB, 1990 World Series Game 2: Oakland at Cincinnati

Noon — MASN, May 24, 2009: Baltimore at Washington

Noon — MLB, 1978 NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

3 p.m. — MLB, 1997 ALCS Game 3: Baltimore at Cleveland

4 — MASN, Aug. 13, 2014: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 — MASN, July 6, 2019: Kansas City at Washington

7 — MLB, 2004 NLCS Game 5: St. Louis at Houston

9 — MLB, 2005 ALCS Game 2: L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox

11:30 — MASN, April 23, 2014: L.A. Angels at Washington

11:30 — MLB, 1978 NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2014 Division I tournament: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

4 — ESPNU, 2019 Division I tournament: Alabama vs. Arizona State

6 — ESPNU, 2018 Division I tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M

8 — ESPNU, 2009 World Series: Alabama vs. Florida

NBA

8:30 a.m. — NBA, 2009 playoffs: Orlando at Cleveland

10:30 — NBA, 2011 playoffs: Oklahoma City at Dallas

1 p.m. — NBA, 2016 playoffs: Golden State at Oklahoma City

6 — NBA, 1995 playoffs: Houston at Phoenix

7 — ESPN, 2006 Final Game 6: Miami at Dallas

9:30 — ESPN, 2011 Final Game 6: Dallas at Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 a.m. — ACC, 1997: Connecticut at Syracuse

10 — ACC, Feb. 7, 1996: Duke at Georgia Tech

Noon — ACC, 1997: Florida State at Wake Forest

2 p.m. — ACC, 1997: Purdue at North Carolina

6 — ACC, 1996: Duke at Maryland

8 — ACC, 1997: Connecticut at Syracuse

10 — ACC, Feb. 7, 1996: Duke at Georgia Tech

NFL

8 — NFL, Oct. 6, 2019: Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Midnight — NFL, Dec. 10, 2017: Baltimore at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. — SEC, Oct. 26, 2019: Mississippi State at Texas A&M

11 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas

8 p.m. — SEC, 1997 SEC championship: Auburn at Tennessee

GOLF

11 a.m. — Golf, 2012 Ryder Cup

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 2007 playoffs: Anaheim at Detroit

10 — NHL, 2003 Stanley Cup Game 6: New Jersey at Anaheim

Noon — NHL, 2007 Stanley Cup Game 5: Ottawa at Anaheim

2 p.m. — NHL, Dec. 28, 2010: Atlanta at Pittsburgh

6 — NHL, 2016 Stanley Cup Game 6: Pittsburgh at San Jose

8 — NHL, 1987 Stanley Cup Game 2: Philadelphia at Edmonton

10 — NHL, 2016 Winter Classic: Montreal at Boston

TENNIS

9 a.m. — Tennis, 2002 U.S. Open: Sampras vs. Agassi

4:30 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Nadal

7 — NBCSN: 2006 French Open

10 — NBCSN: 2011 French Open

