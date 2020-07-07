wednesday’s tv
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — FS1, NHRA: 2018 Southern Nationals
10 — FS1, NHRA: 2018 Dodge Nationals
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MLB, 2014 ALDS Game 3: Baltimore at Detroit
11 — MLB, 2015 NLDS Game 4: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
1:30 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 10, 2017: Philadelphia at Washington
2 and 11:30 — MLB, 2019 NLDS Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
7 — MASN, May 6, 2012: Baltimore at Boston
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 a.m. — SEC, 2017 SEC tournament: LSU vs. Arkansas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon and Midnight — ESPNU, 2019 Division I tournament: Alabama at Arizona State
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State
4 — ESPNU, 2002 World Series: Oklahoma vs. UCLA
6 — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Washington vs. UCLA
8 — ESPN, 2015 national championship Game 3: Michigan vs. Florida
10 — ESPNU, 2009 national championship Game 2: Florida vs. Washington
NBA
11 a.m. — NBA, Oct. 30, 2019: Houston at Washington
1 p.m. — NBA, Houston at Utah
6 — NBA, Philadelphia at Houston
9:30 — NBA, Houston at Boston
10 — NBCSW, Nov. 2, 2010: Philadelphia at Washington
THE TOURNAMENT
2 p.m. — ESPN, Round of 16
4 — ESPN, Round of 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — ACCN, 2010: Duke at Georgia Tech
11 — SEC, 2009: Kansas at Missouri
Noon — ACCN, 2010: Marquette at Syracuse
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2004: Connecticut at Notre Dame
8 — ACCN, 2007: North Carolina at Davidson
10 — ACCN, 2006: Notre Dame at Louisville
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2013: Notre Dame at Tennessee
8 — ESPNU, 2012 national championship: Notre Dame vs. Baylor
10 — ESPNU, Jan. 18, 2003: Georgetown at Connecticut
NFL
10 a.m. — NFL, Sept. 9, 2019: Houston at New Orleans
4 p.m. and Midnight — NFL, Dec. 7, 2017: New Orleans at Atlanta
8 — NFL, Sept. 23, 2018: New Orleans at Atlanta
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — SEC, 2008: Mississippi at Florida
7 — SEC, 2001: Georgia at Tennessee
9 — SEC, 2002: LSU at Kentucky
11 — SEC, 2008: Mississippi at Florida
NHL
1 p.m. — NHL, Oct. 6, 2017: Vegas at Dallas
3 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Vegas at Winnipeg
5 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 1: Washington at Vegas
7 — NHL, Dec. 27, 2019: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers
9 — NHL, Nov. 27, 2019: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers
11 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 5: Washington at Vegas
SOCCER
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Newcastle at Manchester City
1:25 — ESPN2, Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina
3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Liverpool at Brighton
3:30 — ESPN2, Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
7 p.m. — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Utah
8 — ESPN, MLS: Miami vs. Orlando City
COLLEGE SOCCER
Midnight — ACCN, Sept. 16, 2019: Akron at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
6 a.m. — MASN2, Champions: 2019 Champions Cup
11 a.m., Noon, 3:30 p.m. — Tennis, Eastern European Championship
