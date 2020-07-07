wednesday’s tv

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — FS1, NHRA: 2018 Southern Nationals

10 — FS1, NHRA: 2018 Dodge Nationals

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MLB, 2014 ALDS Game 3: Baltimore at Detroit

11 — MLB, 2015 NLDS Game 4: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

1:30 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 10, 2017: Philadelphia at Washington

2 and 11:30 — MLB, 2019 NLDS Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers

7 — MASN, May 6, 2012: Baltimore at Boston

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — SEC, 2017 SEC tournament: LSU vs. Arkansas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon and Midnight — ESPNU, 2019 Division I tournament: Alabama at Arizona State

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

4 — ESPNU, 2002 World Series: Oklahoma vs. UCLA

6 — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Washington vs. UCLA

8 — ESPN, 2015 national championship Game 3: Michigan vs. Florida

10 — ESPNU, 2009 national championship Game 2: Florida vs. Washington

NBA

11 a.m. — NBA, Oct. 30, 2019: Houston at Washington

1 p.m. — NBA, Houston at Utah

6 — NBA, Philadelphia at Houston

9:30 — NBA, Houston at Boston

10 — NBCSW, Nov. 2, 2010: Philadelphia at Washington

THE TOURNAMENT

2 p.m. — ESPN, Round of 16

4 — ESPN, Round of 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — ACCN, 2010: Duke at Georgia Tech

11 — SEC, 2009: Kansas at Missouri

Noon — ACCN, 2010: Marquette at Syracuse

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2004: Connecticut at Notre Dame

8 — ACCN, 2007: North Carolina at Davidson

10 — ACCN, 2006: Notre Dame at Louisville

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2013: Notre Dame at Tennessee

8 — ESPNU, 2012 national championship: Notre Dame vs. Baylor

10 — ESPNU, Jan. 18, 2003: Georgetown at Connecticut

NFL

10 a.m. — NFL, Sept. 9, 2019: Houston at New Orleans

4 p.m. and Midnight — NFL, Dec. 7, 2017: New Orleans at Atlanta

8 — NFL, Sept. 23, 2018: New Orleans at Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — SEC, 2008: Mississippi at Florida

7 — SEC, 2001: Georgia at Tennessee

9 — SEC, 2002: LSU at Kentucky

11 — SEC, 2008: Mississippi at Florida

NHL

1 p.m. — NHL, Oct. 6, 2017: Vegas at Dallas

3 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Vegas at Winnipeg

5 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 1: Washington at Vegas

7 — NHL, Dec. 27, 2019: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers

9 — NHL, Nov. 27, 2019: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers

11 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 5: Washington at Vegas

SOCCER

12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Newcastle at Manchester City

1:25 — ESPN2, Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina

3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Liverpool at Brighton

3:30 — ESPN2, Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna

7 p.m. — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Utah

8 — ESPN, MLS: Miami vs. Orlando City

COLLEGE SOCCER

Midnight — ACCN, Sept. 16, 2019: Akron at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

6 a.m. — MASN2, Champions: 2019 Champions Cup

11 a.m., Noon, 3:30 p.m. — Tennis, Eastern European Championship

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email