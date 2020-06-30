wednesday’s tv

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 2002 NAPA Auto Parts 500

10 — FS1, NHRA: 2019 U.S. Nationals

Midnight — NBCSN, Lucas Oil Late Model Series

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, Detroit at Baltimore

Noon — MASN, Oct. 4, 2009: Washington at Atlanta

7 p.m. — MASN, Aug. 14, 2015: Oakland at Baltimore

11:30 — MASN, June 22, 2005: Pittsburgh at Washington

NBA

11 a.m. — NBA, Dec. 13, 1983: Detroit at Denver

1 p.m. — NBA, 2019 Finals Game 5: Golden State at Toronto

NFL

10 a.m. — NFL, Sept. 26, 2019: Philadelphia at Green Bay

4 p.m. — NFL, Dec. 11, 2011: N.Y. Giants at Dallas

7 — CBSSN, 2011 AFC championship: N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

8:30 — NFL, Nov. 23, 2014: N.Y. Giants at Dallas

Midnight — NFL, Dec. 30, 2018: N.Y. Giants at Dallas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — ACCN, 2012: Miami at Duke

Noon — ACCN, 2011: Duke at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2011 Big East tournament: Louisville at Notre Dame

8 — ACCN, 2011: Clemson at N.C. State

10 — ACCN, 2011: North Carolina at Florida State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m. — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Michigan at Penn State

9 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas

11 — SEC, 1998 SEC championship: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee

1 p.m. and 11 — SEC, Nov. 26, 2010: Auburn at Alabama

7 — SEC, 2016 SEC championship: Alabama vs. Florida

NHL

8:30 a.m. — NHL, 2019 All-Star Skills competition

10:30 and 11 p.m. — NHL, 2019 All-Star Game

1 p.m. — NHL, March 3, 1999: Colorado at Florida

3 — NHL, 1996 playoffs: Detroit at Colorado

5 — NHL, 1996 Stanley Cup Game 4: Colorado at Florida

7 — NHL, March 1, 2009: Tampa Bay at Calgary

9 — NHL, April 1, 2011: Calgary at St. Louis

10 — NBCSW, Jan. 1, 2015: Washington at Chicago

SOCCER

12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Norwich at Arsenal

1:25 — ESPN, Serie A: Cagliari at Bologna

3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Chelsea at West Ham

3:30 — ESPN, Serie A: Parma at Verona

3:30 — ESPN2, Serie A: Sampdoria at Lecce

COLLEGE SOCCER

Midnight — ACCN, Sept. 6, 2019: Princeton at Duke

TENNIS

6 a.m. — MASN2, Champions: 2019 Helpful Cup

6 a.m. — Tennis, Elite Trophy and Eastern European championship

Noon and 5 p.m. — Tennis, Altec/Styslinger exhibition

12:30 p.m. and 2 — ESPNU, 2019 ITA Masters

4 and 6 — ESPNU, 2019 ITA All-American championship

8 and 10 — ESPNU, 2019 ITA fall national championship

TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m. — SEC, SEC indoor championship

The Associated Press

