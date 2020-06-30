wednesday’s tv
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 2002 NAPA Auto Parts 500
10 — FS1, NHRA: 2019 U.S. Nationals
Midnight — NBCSN, Lucas Oil Late Model Series
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MASN, Detroit at Baltimore
Noon — MASN, Oct. 4, 2009: Washington at Atlanta
7 p.m. — MASN, Aug. 14, 2015: Oakland at Baltimore
11:30 — MASN, June 22, 2005: Pittsburgh at Washington
NBA
11 a.m. — NBA, Dec. 13, 1983: Detroit at Denver
1 p.m. — NBA, 2019 Finals Game 5: Golden State at Toronto
NFL
10 a.m. — NFL, Sept. 26, 2019: Philadelphia at Green Bay
4 p.m. — NFL, Dec. 11, 2011: N.Y. Giants at Dallas
7 — CBSSN, 2011 AFC championship: N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
8:30 — NFL, Nov. 23, 2014: N.Y. Giants at Dallas
Midnight — NFL, Dec. 30, 2018: N.Y. Giants at Dallas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — ACCN, 2012: Miami at Duke
Noon — ACCN, 2011: Duke at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2011 Big East tournament: Louisville at Notre Dame
8 — ACCN, 2011: Clemson at N.C. State
10 — ACCN, 2011: North Carolina at Florida State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m. — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Michigan at Penn State
9 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas
11 — SEC, 1998 SEC championship: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee
1 p.m. and 11 — SEC, Nov. 26, 2010: Auburn at Alabama
7 — SEC, 2016 SEC championship: Alabama vs. Florida
NHL
8:30 a.m. — NHL, 2019 All-Star Skills competition
10:30 and 11 p.m. — NHL, 2019 All-Star Game
1 p.m. — NHL, March 3, 1999: Colorado at Florida
3 — NHL, 1996 playoffs: Detroit at Colorado
5 — NHL, 1996 Stanley Cup Game 4: Colorado at Florida
7 — NHL, March 1, 2009: Tampa Bay at Calgary
9 — NHL, April 1, 2011: Calgary at St. Louis
10 — NBCSW, Jan. 1, 2015: Washington at Chicago
SOCCER
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Norwich at Arsenal
1:25 — ESPN, Serie A: Cagliari at Bologna
3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Chelsea at West Ham
3:30 — ESPN, Serie A: Parma at Verona
3:30 — ESPN2, Serie A: Sampdoria at Lecce
COLLEGE SOCCER
Midnight — ACCN, Sept. 6, 2019: Princeton at Duke
TENNIS
6 a.m. — MASN2, Champions: 2019 Helpful Cup
6 a.m. — Tennis, Elite Trophy and Eastern European championship
Noon and 5 p.m. — Tennis, Altec/Styslinger exhibition
12:30 p.m. and 2 — ESPNU, 2019 ITA Masters
4 and 6 — ESPNU, 2019 ITA All-American championship
8 and 10 — ESPNU, 2019 ITA fall national championship
TRACK AND FIELD
7 a.m. — SEC, SEC indoor championship
