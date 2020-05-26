WEDNESDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Pomona
8 p.m.- FS1, Cup Series: Alsco Uniforms 500k
8 — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Pomona
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 a.m. — MLB, 1995 ALDS Game 1: Boston at Cleveland
9 — MASN, April 24, 2016: Minnesota at Washington
10 — MLB, April 22, 1991: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox
Noon — MLB, June 24, 1994: L.A. Dodgers at Houston
2 p.m. — MLB, 2004 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis at Houston
4 — MASN, Aug. 25, 2014: Tampa Bay at Washington
4 — MLB, 2006 ALDS Game 1: Oakland at Minnesota
7 — MASN, April 25, 2017: N.Y. Mets at Washington
10:30 — MLB, 2004 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis at Houston
11 — MASN, Sept. 6, 2012: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 a.m. — ESPNU, April 13, 2006: Florida State at Florida
8 — ESPNU, 2013: Tennessee at Oklahoma
6 — ESPNU, 2014: Tennessee at Oklahoma
8 — ESPNU, 2019: Alabama at Arizona State
10 — ESPNU, 2009: Alabama at Florida
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 a.m. — ACCN, 1995: Virginia Tech at Marquette
8 — ACCN, 2004: North Carolina at Florida State
10 — ACCN, 2002: Pittsburgh at Boston College
Noon — ACCN, 1991: Duke at N.C. State
2 p.m. — ACCN, Jan. 11, 1995: Miami at St. John’s
4 — ACCN, 1995: Syracuse at Georgetown
4 — ESPNU, 2010: Georgetown at Syracuse
6 — ACCN, 1995: Virginia Tech at Marquette
8 — ACCN, 2004: North Carolina at Florida State
10 — ACCN, 2002: Pittsburgh at Boston College
Midnight — ESPNU, 2010: Georgetown at Syracuse
NBA
7 p.m. — ESPN, April 13, 2016: Memphis at Golden State
9 — NBA, 2002 Game 4: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
9:30 — ESPN, April 13, 2016: Utah at L.A. Lakers
NFL
10 a.m. — NFL, 2020: Minnesota at New Orleans
8 p.m. — NFL, Nov. 11, 2019: Seattle at San Francisco
Midnight — NFL, Dec. 29, 2019: San Francisco at Seattle
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2004: USC at UCLA
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m. — Golf, 2019 Division I tournament
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 6: Montreal at N.Y. Rangers
10 — NHL, 1994 Stanley Cup Game 6: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
Noon — NHL, 1994 Stanley Cup Game 7: Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers
2 p.m. — NHL, 2020: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
4 — NHL, Dec. 8, 2017: Columbus at New Jersey
5 — NBCSN, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 3: Calgary at Colorado
6 — NHL, April 1, 2016: Chicago at Winnipeg
10 — NHL, 2020: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
MOTORCYCLING
2 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Midnight — ACCN, Oct. 8, 2019: High Point at Wake Forest
TENNIS
6 a.m. — MASN2: 2019 Champions Cup
6 — Tennis, 2019 French Open
3 p.m. — MASN2: 2019 Champions Cup
3 — Tennis, 2019 French Open
9 — Tennis, 2019 French Open
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.