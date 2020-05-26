WEDNESDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Pomona

8 p.m.- FS1, Cup Series: Alsco Uniforms 500k

8 — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Pomona

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 a.m. — MLB, 1995 ALDS Game 1: Boston at Cleveland

9 — MASN, April 24, 2016: Minnesota at Washington

10 — MLB, April 22, 1991: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

Noon — MLB, June 24, 1994: L.A. Dodgers at Houston

2 p.m. — MLB, 2004 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis at Houston

4 — MASN, Aug. 25, 2014: Tampa Bay at Washington

4 — MLB, 2006 ALDS Game 1: Oakland at Minnesota

7 — MASN, April 25, 2017: N.Y. Mets at Washington

10:30 — MLB, 2004 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis at Houston

11 — MASN, Sept. 6, 2012: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 a.m. — ESPNU, April 13, 2006: Florida State at Florida

8 — ESPNU, 2013: Tennessee at Oklahoma

6 — ESPNU, 2014: Tennessee at Oklahoma

8 — ESPNU, 2019: Alabama at Arizona State

10 — ESPNU, 2009: Alabama at Florida

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon — ACCN, 1991: Duke at N.C. State

2 p.m. — ACCN, Jan. 11, 1995: Miami at St. John’s

4 — ACCN, 1995: Syracuse at Georgetown

4 — ESPNU, 2010: Georgetown at Syracuse

6 — ACCN, 1995: Virginia Tech at Marquette

8 — ACCN, 2004: North Carolina at Florida State

10 — ACCN, 2002: Pittsburgh at Boston College

Midnight — ESPNU, 2010: Georgetown at Syracuse

NBA

7 p.m. — ESPN, April 13, 2016: Memphis at Golden State

9 — NBA, 2002 Game 4: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

9:30 — ESPN, April 13, 2016: Utah at L.A. Lakers

NFL

10 a.m. — NFL, 2020: Minnesota at New Orleans

8 p.m. — NFL, Nov. 11, 2019: Seattle at San Francisco

Midnight — NFL, Dec. 29, 2019: San Francisco at Seattle

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2004: USC at UCLA

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m. — Golf, 2019 Division I tournament

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 6: Montreal at N.Y. Rangers

10 — NHL, 1994 Stanley Cup Game 6: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

Noon — NHL, 1994 Stanley Cup Game 7: Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers

2 p.m. — NHL, 2020: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

4 — NHL, Dec. 8, 2017: Columbus at New Jersey

5 — NBCSN, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 3: Calgary at Colorado

6 — NHL, April 1, 2016: Chicago at Winnipeg

10 — NHL, 2020: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

MOTORCYCLING

2 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Midnight — ACCN, Oct. 8, 2019: High Point at Wake Forest

TENNIS

6 a.m. — MASN2: 2019 Champions Cup

6 — Tennis, 2019 French Open

3 p.m. — MASN2: 2019 Champions Cup

3 — Tennis, 2019 French Open

9 — Tennis, 2019 French Open

