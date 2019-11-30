Ian Eagle calls the NFL on CBS, NBA on TNT, college basketball and is celebrating his 25th year as the Brooklyn Nets broadcaster. He spent a few moments talking about his son getting into this business and another young rising star.
Question: You and your CBS broadcaster Dan Fouts have had a few of Lamar Jackson’s games. What’s impressed you and your Hall of Fame partner about Jackson?
Answer: I know Dan [Fouts] has been blown away. Preparing for the game [a few weeks ago], it was Lamar and Deshaun Watson and obviously that was the headline going in with these two young quarterbacks that are ushering in the new era along with Patrick Mahomes.
What Dan, at least from what I’ve seen is impressed by is how ready they are and the ability to step in with all the responsibility and pressure to living up to all the hype. Lamar, in particular, there’s a real a sense of self with him. The meetings [with him] are very positive ones. He brings a very joyous disposition and then you see it play out on the field in the way he interacts with his teammates and his leadership. Also, how much his belief has carried him when other told him you might have to change positon in the NFL; he didn’t even bat an eyelash. He said “that’s not going to happen. I’m a quarterback.”
What I’ve seen, just in terms of improvement from early in the season when we had the Kansas City game to the [past] week is a real conviction in his ability to make things happen when it’s scripted and when it’s unscripted. Everybody believes when it’s unscripted he had a gift, but what I’ve seen is playing within the structure of the offense and running things that were called to perfection and to me that’s where the growth has come.
Question: As a play-by-play guy, your role is to call the action. Is there a player or two that you really get excited to call because of how dynamic he is?
Answer: I think Lamar Jackson is that guy. Deshaun Watson has been that player at times this year, and in previous years where when you think a play is over he can keep it going and make something out of it. Patrick Mahomes has that presence as well with the “no look” passes, the arm strength and because of the ability to put it exactly where he wants it to be whether it’s across his body, [or] against the grain. Those three at this stage really stand out.
I enjoy calling games with Aaron Rodgers just because of this temperament and the way he goes about his business and the meticulous nature in which he does his job.
But it’s hard now to match up with a play-by-play man’s perspective with the unpredictable nature with the three players that I mentioned. They’ve just got that little added something. NBA games when LeBron James is in the arena and you’re’ calling games there’s a different vibe. It’s just the way it is. There was a different vibe with Kobe, and through the years, I was lucky enough to call Michael Jordan’s games as well. I’m feeling that in a large NFL stadium with Lamar Jackson. There’s just this sense of anticipation on that any given play you might see something you’ve never seen before.
Question: Recently your son, Noah, was named radio voice of the L.A. Clippers. What was it like when your son came to you and said, “Dad, I want to get into your business.”
I think it is the ultimate compliment when your child is interested in pursuing what you do for a living. With Noah, I could tell by 10 or 11, he was really into the sports side of things. By 13, he started paying more attention to the broadcast side of things and when he would accompany me to broadcast booths for NBA games or college basketball games, he would lock in. It was truly mind-boggling to watch because I thought he was just there to watch the games, but what he was really watching was what was going on behind the scenes and by observing.
I think by osmosis he gained a lot knowledge. Now, he didn’t really do anything about it until he got to college, but he was always good with words. He was never intimidated by being out in front and certainly never intimidated by public speaking and doing it in front of a large group of people. That was always in him. The performance part was always in him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.