Who didn’t mimic a favorite athlete growing up?
Yours truly used to bang the pipes of the post of the net like Ron Hextall when playing goalie in street hockey. My Little League coached once yelled at me for charging a ball from third, picking it up barehanded and throwing it to first like Mike Schmidt.
Instead it ended up in the concession stand.
Also, let’s not leave out when my four buddies and I bought black Nikes to look like the Fab 5, because nothing intimidates the Philadelphia Catholic Youth basketball like five eight-graders under 6 feet in black sneakers.
However, one of the most influential moments an athlete had on me at a young age was upon reading that one of my favorite hockey players growing up, Kevin Dineen, had suffered with Crohn’s disease.
Why? Because in 1991, I too was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.
To spare some of you the trip to WebMD, Crohn’s is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation of the digestive tract. It results in severe abdominal pain, intense “trips to the bathroom,” and as an auto immune disorder, it causes severe fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.
It hospitalized me many times from the ages of 12-14 and then almost killed me in February of 1998 when the flu and a flare-up formed a perfect storm causing my college roommates to rush me to the emergency room in the wee hours of the morning.
Trust me you’ll never forget when the doctor tells you “if your buddies would have put you back to bed; you’d been dead in two hours.”
There also was the stay in Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when in eighth grade I vowed that I would never let this disease break my spirit. My reason was because my roommate that stint was a 10-year-old with terminal cancer.
As much as I wanted to come home, I learned that day that some kids, in far worse condition, would never make it home.
Looking back, what was so memorable about finding out that Dineen, a former Hartford Whaler and Philadelphia Flyer, had this disease was the realization that I wasn’t alone. Somebody who looked bigger, stronger and way cooler than most people was battling what I was going through.
Sometimes, just the revelation that you aren’t alone can make all the difference in the world.
That’s why Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks should be commended for revealing his battle against anxiety this week was the reason why he couldn’t play against Seattle last Sunday.
“Make no mistake, I’m not ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily,” Brooks said. “I’ve had this under control for a couple of years, and had a setback yesterday. The only thing I’m upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn’t able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”
“Everyone is going through something,” once wrote NBA all-star Kevin Love a few years back about his struggles with depression.
Sometimes, life’s relief can be found in a run or a long nap. Sometimes, it can’t. Sometimes, we know something’s wrong, but we don’t know what it is. It doesn’t make you a failure. It just makes you human.
There once was a generation in America, of mostly men, who didn’t talk about feelings or issues. It seemed to reveal weakness.
Well, we now live in a generation where the rate of U.S. adolescents and young adults dying of suicide has reached its highest level in nearly two decades, according a report this summer by Journal of the American Medical Association.
By athletes such as Brooks discussing his anxiety or NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan talking about his depression in 2018, or Virginia Tech’s Austin Cannon opening up about his suicide attempt, are not just sharing their feelings but encouraging others to do the same without fear or ridicule.
Often, I caution fans to not compare themselves to their lives or jobs to those in sports. However, if the courage of those like Brooks, Cannon, and DeRozan relieves just one person of a sense of isolation, then something for the betterment of humanity has been achieved.
Following Virginia basketball’s historic loss to UMBC in the 2018 NCAA tournament, coach Tony Bennett told his team the famous line from a TED Talk that “If you learn to use it right, the adversity, it will buy you a ticket to a place you couldn’t have gone any other way.”
Bennett’s words have made me think more about my own adversity.
I once wondered at a young age “why did I get Crohn’s disease?”
Twenty-eight years later, I often wondered how my life would’ve been if I didn’t have it? Would I have had the drive that allowed me to reach my attainments? Would I’ve learned that life can either hand you a defeat or you can instead just make it a setback?
Would I have had the appreciation for every day after almost “checking out” at 19 years old?
Also, I wonder if not for one NHL player opening up about his battles, would I have let this disease send me into a spiral and break me?
Maybe not?
But it didn’t’ because of the day that Kevin Dineen let me know I wasn’t fighting this alone.
