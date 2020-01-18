Have you ever had a disagreement with your spouse?
No, never, Wes. We all live in the perfect marriages like Ward and June Cleaver.
How many times near the end of an argument has your spouse said those empty finalizing words “Enough? It’s done. This discussion is over!” only for 10 minutes to pass before you hear “and just one more thing!”
Funny how “one more thing” goes on for about one more hour.
In a similar fashion, multiple stories this week in sports feel like those heated couple conversations because despite what was said, done, or not done, there’s still much more discussion to come.
On Monday afternoon, Major League Baseball came down hard on the Houston Astros, levying fines and suspensions and taking away draft picks. Later in the day, general manager Jeff Lunhow and manager AJ Hinch were fired by Houston owner Jim Crane.
In the fallout of the investigation, former Astros bench coach and Red Sox manager Alex Cora was fired as was former Houston player turned Mets manager Carlos Beltran. Both were found to be ringleaders in this cheating scandal.
However even with the firings or suspensions, this isn’t finished. On Thursday afternoon, someone claiming to be Beltran’s niece went on Twitter alleging that Astros players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman wore devices “that buzzed’ on their shoulders receiving relayed stolen signs from someone in a hallway outside the dugout.
The Beltran family denied this was any relative, but it opened a can of worms and had social media breaking down a video of Altuve rounding third on his walk-off home run against the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS like the Zapruder film. The All-Star appears to be telling his teammates to not rip his jersey off as he holds on to the top buttons.
Why? Maybe he promised his jersey from Game 6 to a small child in the crowd? Or possibly so it couldn’t be pulled down to expose something?
The behavior from a guy who just hit one of the biggest home runs in his life seems odd.
MLB quickly responded that it “explored wearable devices during the investigation [of the Astros] but found no evidence to substantiate it.”
MLB might be forced to pull out the shovel again and dig deeper because this topic isn’t going away or going silent.
“I would rather face a player that was taking steroids than face a player that knew every pitch was coming,” tweeted Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer reacted on social media, “I’ve heard this from multiple parties too, for what it’s worth...”
That’s the reaction from just two players. In less than 30 days, spring training opens with hundreds of players with microphones in their faces, some unhappy and with their own tales to tell.
This discussion (and possibly the investigation) isn’t finished.
The discussion in Blacksburg over Justin Fuente and his brief flirtation with Baylor also hasn’t concluded.
After what athletics director Whit Babcock preferred to label a “conversation” rather than an interview with Baylor on Wednesday, he and the head coach met and the next morning Fuente informed Babcock he had removed his name from Baylor’s coaching search.
Babcock said Fuente was told him Baylor wanted to visit and the AD on Thursday pointed out Fuente’s loyalty and how other schools have shown interest in previous years. ‘When you know the Justin that I know, you know how much of a Hokie he is and how much he fits.”
Fuente chose not to speak with media members on Thursday instead choosing to focus on coaching matters. Yet there are questions: Why did he sit down with Baylor as opposed to other schools that reached out in the past? Why and how did this information leak? How could it impact his relationships with administration, recruits or the locker room?
While it’s highly unlikely these questions are ever directly answered, there’s another course for Fuente to take: just win. As the sports cliché goes: Winning is the great sports deodorant because it can cover up a lot.
Tech fans may disagree, but considering his work over four years, an uncommon transition, weathering a turmoil-filled third season, an impressive midseason turnaround this year and replacing a legend, Fuente has done a very good job in Blacksburg.
Some in the fan base have supported Fuente, some remain lukewarm, and some who feel loyal to the old guard will never give him any benefit because “it’s not how Frank Beamer used to do it.” There is a reason we say in sports “you never want to be the guy to replace the guy.”
With possibly 18 of 22 starters returning and after a season in losing to your rival for the first time in a decade and half, there already was pressure to win this year. However, after Fuente spent 48 hours flirting with another program, the pressure on him and his staff to win has risen.
Whatever may happen down the road in baseball and Blacksburg, the issues linger. Parties may want to move on, but on behalf of those in a marriage, we know the difference between when the discussion is finished and when it really isn’t.
