‘We are under attack.”
Those words will stop you in your tracks.
That phrase was said by two individuals during Wednesday night’s Richmond Flying Squirrels Hot Stove Banquet.
It came from Squirrels president Lou DiBella and Minor League Baseball president Pat O’Conner in regard to Major League Baseball’s proposal to contract minor league teams.
In an article that largely flew under the radar when first reported in October, MLB’s initial Professional Baseball Agreement proposal, which could eliminate more than three dozen cities with affiliated minor league teams and leave thousands of minor league players out of the game, was a topic of conversation and concern at Wednesday night’s dinner. MLB’s proposal would reduce the minor leagues from 160 teams — not counting teams that are wholly MLB-owned — to 120 beginning in 2021.
The Squirrels are not on that list, but the idea of contraction has united cities and levels of professional baseball against the majors’ idea.
“I’m trying to protect the institution of and the game of baseball,” O’Conner said on my radio show. “I’m trying to protect its future. As far as my job description and what I get paid to do is to protect baseball and as many of the 160 communities that we call home. We think there’s tremendous intrinsic value and impact value, quality-of-life value in each and every one of those cities.”
MLB would like more than just contraction in its list of drastic changes.
“They want better facilities for the minor league players,” said J.J. Cooper of Baseball America, who was the first to report the story last October. “They’re expecting that they are going to pay minor league players more money and they either want to cut costs to handle that increase or they want minor league baseball to foot a larger piece of that bill.”
The idea of teams wanting better facilities for their players is understandable. Perhaps some owners also wonder about proximity of their minor league affiliates and travel expenses. It’s not hard to look at the structure of things and ponder why the San Francisco Giants Double-A team is in Richmond but the Washington Nationals’ Triple-A squad is in California.
As in every business, evaluations happen, some fat can be cut, and departments and responsibilities are reorganized. Saving money is always ideal, but it’s necessary to ask if the gain would outweigh the loss.
How much more would MLB save by cutting 25% of it minor league system?
“Their projections are it would save $20 million for Major League Baseball in each season for the next five years,” O‘Conner said. “If you break that down by 30 teams, a minimum wage rookie salary and benefits cost more than what they’ll save. Minimum wage is in the $550,000-to-$575,000 range, and by the time you add in benefits, [the amount saved] is less than a rookie slot on a roster and they are going to add a 26th player next year anyway.”
Is it worth it? Is it worth it to the growth of the game?
There’s no better way to grow baseball than to expose people to it, and there’s no better way to do that by getting them in the seats.
MLB, which has 30 teams throughout the country, saw about a million fewer fans last season, continuing a 12-year slide in attendance.
What about those who aren’t able to attend a major league game but can attend a minor league ballpark?
According to O’Conner in his address at the winter meetings, the minors, unlike the majors, saw a year-over-year increase in attendance to 41.5 million and 19 teams set season attendance records.
Is it easier to young people attracted to baseball by telling them to watch a three-hour and 15-minute game on television, or taking them to a ballpark, getting hot dogs, watching the fireworks and the mascot’s shenanigans?
That night might not cause Little Billy or Susie to want to hit the batting cages or order the Extra Innings package, but it might be enough of a good time that they ask to come back again. Then, maybe the next time they ask “Mommy, why is the catcher dressed differently” or “Daddy, who is your favorite baseball player of all time?”
Minor league baseball may be viewed by some as a game in the middle of a carnival, but the fun is what plants the seed for young people to watch, learn, appreciate and possibly want to play the game or watch the game on TV.
In short, Major League Baseball can produce all the “let the kids play” ads they want, but there’s no better marketing tool than minor league games.
MLB might want to think about that before it starts contracting anything in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.