Former major league infielder and MLB Network analyst Billy Ripken discusses the Houston Astros scandal, what’s annoyed him most, and whether the players should have been punished.
Question: Houston owner Jim Crane said he felt the sign stealing of the Astros “didn’t impact the game.” How much do you believe it affected the game?
Answer: I can’t see how anybody would say it didn’t impact the game because knowing what pitch comes is pretty vital in some areas of success, and I think in some cases pitchers will look back when they faced the Houston Astros and go through their mind “that one time when I threw a 1-2 slider that just missed and he didn’t even offer at it. Then he hit the next pitch in the gap for a double and drove in two runs.” I think some pitchers would have a little bit of a varying opinion on whether knowing what pitches were coming matters or not.
Question: As someone who played the game in the majors, what has annoyed or aggravated you most about what the Astros did?
Answer: In some cases when I look back, because every time something happens when we play the memory game, we think about things. It’s just that there was a level of borderline arrogance in there on what was going on, how it was going on, and the length to which players went. You know if you’re running a monitor somewhere, it means this was premediated master-planning stuff and then it evolved.
I would rather hear someone on the Astros say, “All right, we started out doing some stuff. It started out kind of innocent. This was fun. We did this and then we started to have success and thought we could do it better. It became addicting and the snowball started to go down the mountain and we couldn’t stop.”
I think we’d all rather hear that in a way.... As a former player, if somebody is giving you something and you’re on second and the catcher is putting down one sign and you, on second, put the one down and the pitcher throws the fastball, you are going to try to get the attention of the hitter and say “they aren’t trying to hide anything.” But going through the video analysis and trying to break this and then doing it in real time, it’s the very definition in the commissioner’s mind of cheating.
Question: Should the players have been punished?
Answer: I am going to say no to that in the way that it all played out. Because if you go back to 2017, when the commissioner’s office sent out the message to all teams that if this stuff continues, the manager and general manager are going to wear it.
I think the commissioner [intended] that was going to spur the manager and general manager to say to every team, “Boys if you’re doing something, you better cut it out.”
In this case, I don’t necessarily think the commissioner’s office wants to take on the players association ... to go after players in this thing.
The narrative and message sent by the commissioner was clear in his mind, and when this thing went down and he decided to relieve the manager and GM of a year and then the [Astros’] ownership decided to do more than that, I think he spoke very loudly and it think it will speak well for us in the future of baseball.”
