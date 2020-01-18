Former major league catcher and current NBC Sports baseball analyst Ben Davis weighs in on the Houston Astros, MLB’s punishment and his own sign-stealing story.
Question: When you saw the punishment MLB handed the Astros, was it too much, too little or just right?
Answer: I think it’s just right from a management standpoint and upper-management standpoint. But from a player’s standpoint, I think the players should’ve been held a little more accountable because it was so egregious.
This is a big-time deal. When this came out, I was thinking “this is unbelievable.” But I think the league as stepped in.
I’m really surprised that A.J. [Hinch] had a part in this. Knowing him the way that I do and talking with him, he really is a great baseball man. I think he’s great for the game and I didn’t really see this coming with him. I just guess it just got to the point that they were having so much success with it and the players were all in with it that he just couldn’t back out. I hate to see it because AJ is a good person and I think this got [out of hand] for him.
Question: Many believe that because of the collective bargaining agreement players weren’t punished. But how are players deterred from continuing to do this?
Answer: I think the players did get off real light here. If you look at it, it is as controversial as steroids and everything that went into that. It’s worse, in a way, because it was the entire team doing it. It wasn’t just a handful of guys doing it. Steroids were an individual thing that if you choose do it, that was up to you.
But if you look at it, this was 25 guys actively doing it and everyone had a hand in it.
Question: Do you think commissioner Rob Manfred didn’t hand down a postseason ban because he’s still isn’t sure how many teams this could affect?
Answer: No, I don’t think so. I think everyone [around baseball] will wake up and get this [penalty]. If you look at it, and I don’t agree with what the Astros did at all, baseball signs have been stolen for decades. The Astros took it to a whole other level.
I remember one time I was on second base and I was playing for the Mariners, A-Rod [Alex Rodriguez] was playing for the Rangers and there were simple signs from the pitcher to the catcher and they were about as easy as possible and I was doing the typical “hands on my knees for a fastball, hands off for an off-speed pitch.” It went on for a few pitches until A-Rod caught me and they changed the signs.
Question: What did A-Rod say?
Answer: He came back to second and said “You think you’re so slick, don’t you?” It’s been going on for years, but I did it the right way. What they did with the cameras is a whole different level. I think the postseason band would be too much and the Astros realized they went way too far with this.
Question: Should the Astros have been stripped of the World Series or should there be an asterisk?
Answer: It’s said and done. The parade has been had. I don’t think you can take it away from them. But then you look at the Dodgers and they’re probably thinking “we did this the right way and they beat us.” I’m sure they feel short-changed and the numbers are definitely there to prove the [Astros] had the advantage at home.
