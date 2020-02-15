Kurt Busch, the 2017 Daytona 500 champion, discusses what a driver’s preseason includes, controlling race-day emotions, and what it’s like to finally win NASCAR’s biggest race.
Question: Baseball just opened spring training. What does a NASCAR driver’s preseason include?
Answer: There were a few things we were doing behind the scenes with simulators. Simulators are getting so realistic with how you prepare for certain tracks. There’s the wind-tunnel times that the teams are putting in.
As a driver, I’ll drive the pit stop car for our pit stop guys’ practice. Then we come down for an exhibition race with our Clash last week, and that gets the rust knocked off and get you back in action of going 200 mph.
Question: There was a lot of action in the Busch Clash. How would you describe what led to all the crashes?
Answer: If I could do it in two words, I would say “hot mess.” It was definitely a wreckfest. It seemed like guys were way too aggressive compared to the cars’ ability for grip and guys were just rubbing each other sideways and wrecking in the corners. It just seemed very aggressive and surprising at the same time.
Question: Is it a fair comparison to say winning the Daytona 500 is like winning The Masters in golf. It is a regular-season event, but if you win it, doesn’t it put you in an exclusive club of winners?
Answer: Absolutely. 100%.
To win the Daytona 500, it’s like winning a championship at the beginning of the season and you get all year to celebrate. It’s because of the prestige, the history and the value of what Daytona means to NASCAR. It’s like a major in golf or a Grand Slam in tennis. It’s parallel to winning a championship.
If you do it, it’s great. If you don’t, it chews at you. My little brother [Kyle] has two championships in NASCAR, but you can hear the fuel and the desire coming out of his emotions right now when he thinks of not winning this race even though he’s the two-time champion of the sport.
Question: Daytona isn’t any race. But how difficult is it trying to control your emotions and make it just a race?
Answer: Yeah, that’s the balance, and that’s why the Daytona 500 being the first race of the year, it lends itself to veteran decisions and veterans being poised and having the emotions under control. I was able to finish second here in my third start and then I finished second in my fifth start and then again in my eighth start, and you’ve got to get your emotions in check and now how to perform when it counts. So to have won it in my 16th try, I was finally able to piece it all together the right way.
Question: We’ve seen a lot of notable drivers retire the past few years. What keeps you going?
Answer: I’m appreciative of this opportunity and chance to have a car that can get a win and to have a championship effort from Ganassi right in front of me. That’s what fuels me and that’s what keeps me going.
