Former Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops discusses missing Saturdays, why he joined the XFL, and his new book, “No Excuses: The Making of a Head Coach.”
Question: What do you miss about being a head coach on a college football Saturday?
Answer: All of it. Just the emotion, the intensity of it all, and just getting ready to go fight for three hours or four hours. You miss all of it.
Question: What don’t you miss about being a college coach?
Answer: Not having your own time. You’re so regimented as you work through all those years from moment to moment you’re never wasting a minute so it’s nice to be able to have a little bit of time to yourself.
Question: You retired in your mid-50s. With the coaching calendar in college these days, how much do you worry about young coaches getting burned out or instead going the route of the NFL?
Answer: What has changed is its 365 days a year in recruiting, and it didn’t used to be that way, so that part of it is more time consuming. That’s where I think college coaches are looking at, “Hey, maybe the NFL schedule is better.” I think it’s evolved that way a bit.
Question: There’s the popular line that “you don’t want to be the guy to replace the guy.” However, Lincoln Riley has done quite well at Oklahoma. What’s it been like watching him excel?
Answer: Lincoln’s done an incredible job and its part of one of the main reasons I felt like I could step away. I knew the right guy was in place to keep moving it forward and to make it better. I’m excited for Lincoln. He’s done an incredible job with the guys so far and it’s not going to stop. Lincoln has all the right characteristics to continue to have a huge career in coaching. He’s an incredibly poised, smart and sharp guy who also has a great competitiveness and toughness to him.
The good thing is, I am able to go by practice a few times a week and even sit in his meetings once in a while with the quarterbacks, so I know what’s coming on Saturday and he knows I’m not looking over his shoulder. I just want nothing but the best for the program and him.
Question: What made you name your book “No Excuses?”
Answer: It was something I said when I was introduced on my very first day. I talked about how Oklahoma is all about championships and being a part of them and if we don’t do it, there will be no excuses.
In fact, I told the players that a bunch. I would show pictures of championship teams and a bunch of our All-Americans through the year and say, “this is what we’re supposed to be. This is what Oklahoma is all about.”
Question: You’ve coached a lot of talented players. Who was one at Oklahoma whose career even surprised you how it turned out?
Answer: One might be Sam Bradford, who was unheralded. We were one of the only big offers that he had and went on to become a Heisman Trophy winner and first pick in the draft and had a special career at Oklahoma. But there weren’t many (other schools) when we recruited him that knew what a special talent he was.
Question: Why come out or retirement to be part of the XFL?
The leadership. I really believe in our commissioner Oliver Luck. He’s a really a successful guy who has great vision for this league. Vince McMahon, as well, the owner. We are built to last and I believe in the direction of what we’re going to do.
(There’s) good and exciting football to watch. I’m looking forward to working with older players. There’s a lot of really good football players that are on the fringes of the NFL. Say the last five guys cut off of a NFL team, that’s a lot of good football players, so I’m looking forward to working with those guys.
So after a couple years of having not been on the sidelines, I’ve kind of had a little bit too much of my time and space, so that’s also part of it.
