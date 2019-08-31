ESPN reporter and Virginia native Marty Smith recently released his first book: “Never Settle: Sports, Family, and the American Soul.”
Question: Many know you are from here, but some don’t know your first job was in Virginia.
Answer: The day I graduated from college, I basically started in Lynchburg (at the News & Advance) and my very first assignment as I recall was a William Byrd vs. Rustburg softball game. But my beats were Liberty and NASCAR, and that’s how I kind of got my foot in the Winston Cup ranks of NASCAR. Then from there it just took off.
Question: What drew you to this business? What made you want to tell people’s stories?
Answer: I always thought I was going to be the athlete. I grew up in Appalachia in the southwest part of the state, and I had these fantastic dreams. I knew I was going to be looked at by Roy Williams and Frank Beamer, but there was a major obstacle there and that was athleticism.
So I wanted to figure out how I could have an immersive-type role in sports. I knew that’s how I needed to make my living. One of the writers of the Roanoke Times by the name of Ray Cox, who covered me in high school, said, “You need to come work for me. You need to come be a writer.”
I fell in love with it. I just loved the opportunity to tell people’s stories. I write this in the book: I’ve always loved the how and the why beneath the who and what we cheer.
Question: This book is not only a story of your career but your life. It’s very personal. What inspired you to write a book?
Answer: I think I’ve been preparing in my mind to write this book for several years.
I’ve always wanted to (do a book) because I am a writer and that’s what I was for the first seven years of my career before ESPN called and gave me this unbelievable opportunity by taking a chance on me. The funny part about it is now that the manuscript is out there; all the emotions involved in that, I’m kind of immersed in all of that right now. I’ve realized (back then) I wasn’t emotionally prepared to write it until I got the opportunity to write it. God’s funny that way.
I say that because I hadn’t done enough stories (in the past) and look, man, this is a very vulnerable piece. I not only describe how (Nick) Saban, Tiger (Woods), (Tim) Tebow, and (Dale Earnhardt) Jr. and how these guys molded me and impacted me, but also how much grace my wife has and all of the lessons she has taught me through that grace. (The book is about) What it’s like to be a father and be a father on the run all the time. There’s a lot of working parents out there who are very aware of the need to be a present husband or parent and what a challenge that is and all of that is in this book, so it’s very relatable.
Question: Your friend and country star Eric Church says in the forward that a conversation with you changed his life. What interview or conversation in your career had the most impact on you?
Answer: In terms of professional moments, perhaps the most impactful moment may very well have been when Junior (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) saw an interview I had done with Jeff Gordon at Dayton International Raceway back in 2012. I felt like it was this good interview - he’s this icon and first-ballot Hall of Famer.
It aired before the race at New Hampshire, and Junior gets out of his car after this race, turns around, and points at me and starts waving me over. So I go over to him and I thought, “Cool, I’ll get a one-on-one interview.”
Well, no. He told me, “You need to shut up. You need to stop interrupting people.”
I was completely taken aback. I said, “Excuse me?”
“Jeff was saying some things that I wanted to hear him say and expound on and you didn’t let him because you cut him off. Don’t do that!”
I was so embarrassed. I mean, it stripped me right there. But I knew he was right and because he was right and willing to say that to me, it completely altered my interview approach. It made me a listener, and what an amazing lesson.
And it takes a real friend to do that.
Question: You’ve sat down with Nick Saban and Tiger Woods, among many others. Who is the one person that you’ve never interviewed that’s at the top of your list?
Answer: Michael Jeffrey Jordan. He lives 20 minutes from me. I’m old. I’m 43 now and anybody who is like 30-50, MJ is their guy and I’ve never been able to lock him down.
But I’d love to go and have 20 minutes with Michael to discuss his career, his competitiveness, and moments he wants back, and “The Flu Game” and on, and on. I mean there’s so much there that I want to discuss with him.
