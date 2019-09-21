Thirty years ago, Garth Brooks climbed the charts with his song “Much Too Young.”
“All my cards on the table with no ace left in the hole, I’m much too young to feel this damn old.”
Well, after two weeks after the Redskins’ season began, it’s too early for this season to feel this damn old.
Usually at the beginning of the season in Washington, there are a few wins, a few more losses, but at least there’s actual football to discuss before things turn into a soap opera off the field and injuries decimate them on it.
But after just two games, Washington is 0-2, 10 players have already found themselves on injured reserve, Trent Williams is still at home with his bags unpacked while Bruce Allen brushes off the idea of a trade, Jay Gruden already has butted heads with the front office by leaving Adrian Peterson inactive for Week 1, and on the field, the things that were supposed to be the strengths of this team, the defense and run game, are two of its major issues.
Add a home opener in which hordes of Dallas Cowboys fans waved farewell to Skins fans leaving the stadium, and it made things feel as if the season is headed into Week 13, not Week 3.
Before the start of the season, many would have predicted that the Redskins would lose their first two games. What’s surprising is what’s failed them.
For the Redskins to be relevant this season, they need their defense to be a top 10 unit. Currently, they are closer to the bottom three.
The Redskins’ defense already has allowed six plays of 20 yards or more. Their pass rush has been virtually nonexistent. Yes, Jonathan Allen’s absence has been noticeable, but let’s not forget there are three other first-round picks on the defensive front seven.
The preseason outlook was the defense would have to carry the offense. Yet after two games, it’s been the opposite.
The offense isn’t without fault either. Morgan Moses and Brandon Schreff have been noticeable for all the wrong reasons, including multiple holding penalties.
OK. There have been just two games, and this is coming from the guy who last week told you not to overreact to Week 1.
However the tone around this 0-2 has a different feel.
Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi stirred up social media this week when he said in jest on The Sports Junkies radio show: “I feel bad for Jay Gruden. Jay Gruden’s trying to get fired. The day they come and tell Jay Gruden he can’t coach the team anymore he may be running around the parking lot like George Costanza.”
Gruden isn’t “trying to get fired” in the idea that he’s tanking games, sleeping in his office under his desk, or driving around Redskins Park with a Lombardi Trophy tied to the back of his car. Rather, Gruden does appear to be in full Frank Sinatra mode, that he’s doing it “my way.” Between his decision to make Peterson inactive on Week 1, leaning the offense toward the passing game, and his postgame comments including this week about his staff “not reaching” the defense, Gruden, as noted by my colleague Michael Phillips in his Sept. 10 piece, is showing that if he’s going out, it’s going to be on his terms.
How big is Monday night for this Washington team?
A win over the Bears, with the New York Giants on deck could bring this team to a respectable 2-2. Looking ahead with the following two weeks against New England and Miami, 3-3 is doable. As the old sports adage goes, “winning is the great deodorant.” It covers up the stink.
Yet with a loss, the odor might be too strong around this team before the calendar even flips to October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.