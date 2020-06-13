Parents, you know that moment where your kids are fighting and they just won’t stop?
Sometimes you'll beg, or plead, or ignore the commotion.
Then there’s that moment where sheer frustration takes over and you march into the room and with a frightening parental tone deliver these words: “It don’t care who did it! I don’t care who started it! Clean it up and both of you knock it off!” (Can you tell I grew up with a little sister?)
Looking at the back and forth between Major League Baseball and its players this week, I feel like a perturbed parent.
Enough is enough. Rob Manfred, make the call. Whether its 48, 50 or 55 games, let’s just get to baseball.
The March agreement between the two sides allows the commissioner to make that decision, with the players receiving full prorated salaries should the parties not be able to reach an agreement. Well, enough time has passed, the calendar continues to move on, and after proposals and counter proposals, there’s no sign they will.
In a counter offer to the MLBPA's 89 games at 100% prorated salaries proposal, owners on Friday called for a season of 72 games at 70% of salaries, with the ability to max out at 80% with a postseason.
Math was never my strong suit, so I’ll defer to former Major League infielder Trevor Plouffe’s social media post: “(The owners are saying) Take this offer that pays you for 50 games but play 72 or say no and we’ll pay you your pay for 48 games for 48 games.”
Like the angry parent that tries to send a message by making an example of both children’s unruliness, deep down inside a mom or dad knows which of their children is at fault. Personally, that's how I feel about the owners.
A deal was made in March guaranteeing full prorated salaries, and while the owners say in that agreement the deal would need to be looked at should there be no fans in attendance when baseball is played, they should have known at the time that when it comes to money, never leave the table without all the details figured out and fully agreed upon.
Another reason for my agreement with the players is superagent Scott Boras was right when he said about the owners: “You don’t privatize the gains and socialize the losses.” Why should the players take the hit when they’ve watched MLB have record revenues the past few years at the same time the average salary has decreased?
But enough being rational, right now I’m still that angry parent. I’m so agitated I don’t want to give anybody any benefit of the doubt.
Truth is, I’m bothered because I love baseball much like a parent loves their kid. Baseball has made me mad before, even broke my heart a few times with the 1994 strike and the steroid era, but in the end the good days outweigh the bad days, and for those moments the sport will forever hold a special place in my heart.
Yet, much like our kids, you just want the best for them and their future, and this public back and forth hasn’t been good for the game.
MLB has already taken the “L” by not getting back on the field for early July and Independence Day.
Some food for thought on what MLB is missing comes from NASCAR, where Fox earned 3.957 million viewers last Sunday from its race in Atlanta. Last year’s race on the same calendar week in Pocono drew 2.36 million.
According to SportsTVRatings, three NASCAR races have placed in the top 20 of sports broadcasts since mid-March, when the majority of sporting events were cancelled or postponed. Among the programs were all ten episodes of “The Last Dance," three days of the NFL Draft, and the golf exhibition “The Match,” but so were the races from Atlanta, Darlington, and Charlotte.
Perhaps some new eyeballs desperately seeking sports? Possibly some NASCAR fans on the fringe over the past few years finding a chance to reconnect with the sport?
MLB missed the opportunity to get back and build things up in July, and while they’ll still most likely return before the NBA and NHL, it looks to be only a few days earlier, when instead baseball could’ve had the sports stage to itself for an entire month, much the same as NASCAR.
While MLB’s declining attendance over the past 12 years wouldn’t have been helped with no fans in the stands, quite possibly it could have aided the television viewership that is of the average age of 53.5, according to MarketWatch.
Now the doomsdayers will tell you the popularity of baseball will crash and someday become an aged and antiqued sport much like horse racing.
I don't buy that, but what can’t be ignored is that the suits of the game haven’t made some good choices in growing its younger audience. World Series games don’t start until after 8 p.m., and finish past midnight.
Forget 10-year-olds, those of us in our 40s are having a tough time making it to the seventh inning stretch.
MLB has struggled growing its appeal to an African American audience, with USA Today reporting there were just 68 black players out of 882 on 2019's opening day rosters.
Add to this the upcoming proposed contraction of Minor League Baseball, which is perhaps the sport’s greatest marketing tool to help grow the game in areas outside and away from MLB cities.
With MLB, it will forever be the players vs. the owners, and just as with any business, there is always a bottom line. But there’s also the aspect of making investments for a better future, and MLB is missing that in multiple forms and fashions.
Right now instead of baseball, all we have are proposals and counter proposals.
It’s enough. It’s time for both sides to stop playing games and let’s just get back to the actual game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.