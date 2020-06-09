When: Starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. with 37 selections, encompassing the first round and eight competitive balance round picks with teams participating via video conference calls. Shortened from 40 rounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will conclude Thursday with Rounds 2 through 5 for a total of 160 players selected.
First pick: Detroit has the No. 1 overall selection for the third time and second in three years. The Tigers picked Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018 and Rice righty Matt Anderson in 1997.
Draft order: Determined by reverse order of finish in overall standings from last season.
Top prospects: Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin, Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy, Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock, New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales, Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer and Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen
Lost picks: Houston was stripped of its first- and second-round picks by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred as part of the Astros’ punishment for breaking rules by using electronics to steal signs during games. The Astros have one selection among the top 100, No. 72, received as compensation for the loss of pitcher Gerrit Cole, who signed as a free agent with the New York Yankees. Boston lost its second-round pick for violating rules against in-game use of video to identify pitch signals and has one pick among the first 88.
Signing deadline: Teams must sign drafted players by Aug. 1.
Undrafted players: Players not selected in the draft can sign with major league teams beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. but are limited to signing bonuses of $20,000 or less.
