J. Hall reached into a blue bucket filled with disinfectant and pulled out a plastic yellow pickleball. He bounced it on the ground to dry it off and prepared to serve.
The Virginia Pickleball Classic, which was held last weekend in Henrico County, took a number of steps to keep participants safe during the pandemic. Unused balls were soaked in sanitizer, people’s temperatures were taken at the entrance, and spectators were told to spread out.
The event was one of 33 sports tourism events scheduled to take place in the Richmond area this summer that wasn’t canceled. But 39 have been canceled, which is expected to cost the Richmond area $24 million in economic impact, according to Richmond Region Tourism.
“Due to COVID-19, events and their impact will be significantly lower than 2019,” said J.C. Poma, director of sports relations for Richmond Region Tourism.
Last year, 172,000 visitors traveled to greater Richmond for 83 sports tourism events such as pickleball, youth softball and youth soccer. They spent an estimated $63 million toward county fees, hotels and restaurants.
Hall, who lives in Fauquier County and travels frequently for pickleball events, said he never considered sitting out this tournament. He felt organizers enacted appropriate safety measures, and this tournament had the advantage of being played outdoors, while most pickleball events are inside.
“I was champing at the bit,” he said.
Three hundred eighty-five players signed up for the tournament, which began Friday and ended Sunday, but about 100 chose not to play. The majority came from out of town.
On a normal Saturday in June, River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield County is bustling with youth sports tournaments. The facility features 12 synthetic turf fields that can host football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey games. The county charges $7,250 to rent all 12 for one day.
But none of those sports is allowed yet under the second-phase restrictions implemented by Gov. Ralph Northam. (Baseball and softball are two sports that currently are allowed.) So the River City fields are limited to hosting only local activity, like small practices or individual training, for which Chesterfield does not charge. The county’s Parks & Recreation department gives free access to fields and courts across the county to 70 local leagues.
“[The revenue decline] has been substantial in terms of sports tourism,” said Chesterfield Parks & Recreation assistant director Bob Smet. “We’ve canceled a number of big events.”
Chesterfield is projecting a 48% decline in revenue from field rentals this year after making $240,000 in previous years. The entire sports tourism industry is reconsidering how participatory sports will function because of COVID-19, Smet said. Tournament organizers are rethinking the amount of space between players and fans, sharing equipment and alternating start times.
“Everyone’s looking at sports in a new way,” he said.
In Henrico County, baseball and softball fields reopened to tournament use the weekend of June 13, and 48 youth softball teams played on eight fields at Dorey Park and Glen Allen Softball Complex. The tournament brought an estimated $500,000 in spending to the Richmond area, said Neil Luther, Henrico’s director of Recreation and Parks.
Henrico doesn’t charge outside groups for field use, so all the money the county makes comes from hotels, restaurants and other spending. While Henrico’s fields were unused for large tournaments for three months, there is growing demand for them in July, Luther said.
Soccer clubs that normally would have stopped for the summer are looking at restarting activities, though they have to wait for the commonwealth to enter the third phase. Lacrosse clubs that normally have tournaments in the fall are looking at playing earlier. Luther said there’s a pent-up demand for participatory sports activity.
“There was a huge impact in March, April and May,” Luther said. “How much we’ll be able to claw back over the last quarter of the calendar year depends on how successful we are building confidence in people coming back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sports cancellation is not the only reason visitors are staying away from Richmond this summer. I won't bring my family there as long as the protestors are toppling statues and otherwise wreaking havoc.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.