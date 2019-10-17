WASHINGTON — All-Star guard Bradley Beal signed a two-year extension worth nearly $72 million with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, a major victory for the Wizards and a move that will keep Beal out of free agency for at least the next three summers.
Beal still had two years left on his existing contract. The extension kicks in for the 2021-22 season, has a player option for the following year and means that Beal won’t be part of what has been shaping up to be a free agent extravaganza in the summer of 2021.
“It’s a blessing, man — for one, that they even consider me a franchise player, a piece of this organization in itself,” Beal said at a news conference in Washington. “And I was prideful of that. You don’t get that type of love and respect and responsibility from anywhere.”
The Wizards were willing to give Beal a three-year extension that would have been worth about $111 million. Beal went the two-year route and that protects his future options — he could opt out of the deal in the summer of 2022, coinciding with his 10th year in the league.
The 10-year milestone is significant: By having that many years of service, Beal would be eligible to sign a new deal worth in excess of $250 million over the next five seasons.
Beal has played more minutes than any other NBA player the past two regular seasons, is one of only five players to not miss a game in that span — and is the lone player to have started all 82 games in both of those seasons.
He was 12th in the league last season in scoring at a career-best 25.6 points per game. And he will be the centerpiece again for a Wizards team that’s without point guard John Wall for the entire season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.
Williamson (knee) to miss preseason game
NEW YORK — New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson, the top pick in the NBA draft, will not play in the Pelicans’ final preseason game at New York on Friday because of soreness in his right knee.
Williamson missed the final six games of the regular season for Duke last year after spraining his knee in a game against North Carolina.
Williamson has put up strong numbers in his first four preseason games. In 27 minutes a night, Williamson has been averaging 23 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 71% from the field.
Deng retires: Two-time All-Star forward Luol Deng is hanging up his sneakers after 15 seasons.
The No. 7 overall pick in 2004 out of Duke, the 34-year-old Deng averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over 15 seasons with Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota.
Deng was an All-Star on the Bulls’ 2011-12 and 2012-13 teams, leading the league in minutes per game both seasons.
Cavaliers: Cleveland center Ante Zizic will miss approximately four weeks after an MRI revealed plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Zizic played in 59 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.
