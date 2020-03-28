What Carroll LaHaye accomplished as a basketball coach is impressive, but the numbers don’t come close to telling the whole story of what LaHaye really has accomplished.
“Coach LaHaye is what’s right about college athletics,” said Beth Dunkenberger, who played at RMC from 1984-88, is the former head coach at Virginia Tech and Western Carolina University and has been an assistant coach at Tulane for eight years. “For her, it was about making a difference in the lives of kids.
“That’s what coaching is all about, and that’s what coach LaHaye is all about.”
LaHaye, 65, announced this week she will retire from coaching and teaching at Randolph-Macon at the end of this academic year.
A new coach will be hired, but LaHaye is one of the rare people, and coaches, who really can’t be replaced.
First, there is the matter of her record.
In 38 seasons as the women’s basketball coach at Randolph-Macon College, her teams were 647-376. Against Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponents, LaHaye’s Yellow Jackets were 418-161 and won 10 ODAC championships.
Her teams played in 12 NCAA tournaments and reached the national championship game in 2005.
All that probably isn’t even half of LaHaye’s storied legacy.
“She had a profound impact on my life,” said Megan Silva Schultz, who helped her team reach that 2005 national championship game. “She’s an amazing role model for me, and it extends beyond the four years I played for her. Not every program or school can say that about a coach. It’s a tribute to what she’s built and the care she shows to the players. She treats you like family from day one until right now.”
LaHaye, a native of Maine, came to Hanover County and Ashland, where RMC is located, not by plan but by happenstance.
She graduated cum laude from the University of Maine at Machias, where she was a basketball and volleyball player, in 1977. She sent her resume across the country and accepted a job with Hanover County.
“Designing Poor Farm Park,” she said. “I used to go and cut grass. I saw the biggest black snakes I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m not sure how much I designed, but I had a little part in starting Poor Farm Park.”
Poor Farm Park now includes multi-use fields and shelters as well as trails for hiking, nature walks and mountain biking.
In 1980, LaHaye became a volunteer assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at RMC. In 1981, she became a full-time assistant as well as the head coach of the women’s soccer and lacrosse teams, sports she never had played.
“I went to the library and learned about them,” she said.
When the 1982-83 season began, LaHaye was the head women’s basketball coach.
And a legend was launched.
And now the legend is leaving.
When you reach a certain age, “People ask how much longer you’ve got,” LaHaye said. “And when people ask you that, you start to think, ‘Maybe I should retire.’ I’ve got five brothers and sisters. My two younger sisters already are retired. They’re always saying, ‘Let’s do something.’ One lives in Alaska. She always wants to do something in the winter, which is my busy season.
“You start to think, ‘Gee whiz, there’s all this new technology, the late nights, how much longer do you want to do this?’”
Her team surged in the second half of this past season. They were the No. 4 seed in the ODAC tournament but won the event, earning the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. They lost in the round of 32.
“I was still having fun, still enjoying the players and the assistant coaches,” LaHaye said. “Then, all this broke out. I didn’t know if I could deal with it. That’s when I made the decision.”
“This” is the coronavirus, which has all but shut down the world. Along with making recruiting more difficult, it also made LaHaye’s job as director of the physical education program at RMC more challenging.
“To be fair to Randolph-Macon, the players and assistant coaches, I thought it was time to turn the reins over to someone else,” LaHaye said.
LaHaye went out on top. But even if her team had not won the ODAC tournament or advanced to the NCAA tournament, she still would have gone out on top.
“She was a great coach,” said Megan Senske Capito, also a member of the team that reached the national championship game in 2005. “She brought out the best in us, on and off the court.
“She was kind, understanding and expected the best effort from us.”
LaHaye insisted her student-athletes give as great an effort in the classroom as they did in basketball. And her players became, among many things, medical doctors, physical therapists, teachers, lawyers, coaches, owners of Ph.Ds and mothers.
“Lots of mothers, for sure,” LaHaye said.
LaHaye did not force players to make a choice between school and basketball. When she had players with science majors that required afternoon labs, she worked with the men’s coach on switching practice times, enabling her players to get their academic work and basketball work done.
There are plenty of Division I programs where it’s made clear to the players academic work is scheduled around basketball, not vice versa.
“It was a lovely experience having a coach who cared about you as person and what you wanted to be,” said Molly Ariail, Division III national player of the year in 2010. She was the second of LaHaye’s players to win that award. Silva Schultz was the first.
Ariail, a biology major at RMC, earned a master’s degree in public health and is the data coordinator for the Louisiana Breast and Cervical Health Program.
Silva Schultz is director of events for the Metropolitan Richmond Sports Backers. Senske Capito is development manager for Sports Backers.
LaHaye developed high quality student-athletes, rarely raising her voice in the process.
“I told recruits that I wasn’t a yeller and a screamer and if that’s what they were looking for, they shouldn’t come to Randolph-Macon,” LaHaye said.
Who would be looking for that?
“We all, at some point, played for coaches who yelled and screamed,” Ariail said. “All of us didn’t like that coaching method. I think that’s why we were drawn to coach LaHaye.”
“You were motivated by not wanting to disappoint her,” Senske Capito said.
LaHaye was motivated by a competitive drive to succeed and success hinged on more than what happened in games. She could have pursued jobs at the Division II or Division I level but couldn’t find a strong enough reason to leave what she considered an almost perfect situation.
“I loved where I was and what I was doing,” LaHaye said. “I felt like I was making a difference in the world. I wanted each player to believe in herself. I always felt if I was doing my job and helping young women graduate, I would have a job. It wasn’t all about winning and losing. It was about growing as an individual and maturing.
“If I went to Division I or II, where it’s all about wins and losses, no matter how much of a difference I made, I wouldn’t have a job if I lost too many games.”
LaHaye won plenty of games. But as the evidence shows and her players attest, she did far more than that.
