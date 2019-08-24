GOOCHLAND — Jay Woolfolk learned the move from a teammate.
As a Trinity Episcopal defender broke through the line and reached for him, Woolfolk darted away from the potential sack, took off to his left and raced 39 yards down the side and into the end zone for his first touchdown run of the day.
It was one of five touchdowns — including three in the first quarter — that Woolfolk engineered in Benedictine’s 43-10 victory over Trinity. But after the game, he emphasized his teammates. He said he learned the spin move he used Saturday from senior running back Stevie Walden.
“I wouldn’t be anywhere without my linemen; I wouldn’t be anywhere without my wide receivers or running back,” the junior quarterback said. “When people tell me, ‘Oh yeah, Jay Woolfolk, you did this!’ No, I tell them…‘We did this.’ Without them, it’s no me.”
Benedictine’s first scoring drive was aided early by Joe Covington’s huge block that allowed Woolfolk to complete a pass. One of Anthony Fisher’s two interceptions set up the drive capped by Woolfolk’s slippery 39-yard run. And Walden turned a short pass from Woolfolk into a 61-yard trip to the house.
It was a big effort for Walden after he was out this summer with a knee issue. “To see him come back and score like that — I know that brought joy to him and to me,” Woolfolk said.
Benedictine coach Greg Lilly said Woolfolk is a “really good athlete, very good football player ... best of all, he’s a great teammate.”
Woolfolk’s early pass to Nick Turner in the end zone and two scoring runs on which he evaded pressure helped Benedictine grab a 20-0 lead. Trinity Episcopal fought back, scoring on an 8-yard run by Jalen Smith in the second quarter and pinning Benedictine’s offense deep through much of the third.
Trinity forced Woolfolk across the end line for a safety, and the visiting team twice pushed into Benedictine’s territory looking to cut the deficit to one possession.
But both drives stalled out on downs — one on a dropped catch in the end zone — and the Cadets capped a nearly three-hour game by tacking on 20 points in the fourth quarter with the help of Walden’s 61-yard catch-and-run and a 56-yard TD run by Woolfolk.
“Our kids have done a really good job of conditioning, and conditioning in the heat,” Lilly said, “and then when we get a day like this where it’s 79 degrees and breezy, I think for our guys, we could’ve stayed out here and we could’ve played eight quarters today.”
Injuries to Jack Hall, Brian Daughtry and Evan Kerzanet before the season kept them from playing in the opener, and Walden didn’t get a lot of reps this summer, but Lilly noted their teammates’ hard work this summer may have created some depth before those players start returning in mid-September.
Trinity Episcopal 0 8 2 0 — 10
Benedictine 20 0 3 20 — 43
BEN—Turner 6 pass from Woolfolk (Seigler kick)
BEN—Woolfolk 39 run (kick failed)
BEN—Woolfolk 9 run (Seigler kick)
TE—Smith 8 run (Toscano run)
TE—Safety
BEN—Seigler FG
BEN—Walden 61 pass from Woolfolk (Seigler kick)
BEN—Woolfolk 54 run (Seigler kick)
BEN—Dolan 10 run (kick failed)
