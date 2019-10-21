Schedule (x-if necessary; all on Fox)
Tuesday: Washington (Scherzer 11-7) at Houston (Cole 20-5), 8:08 p.m.
Wednesday: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:07
Friday: Houston (Greinke 18-5) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 8:07
Saturday: at Washington, 8:07
x-Sunday: at Washington, 8:07
x-Oct. 29: at Houston, 8:07
x-Oct. 30: at Houston, 8:08
Projected Lineups
Nationals: SS Trea Turner (.298, 19 HRs, 57 RBIs, 37 2Bs, 35 SBs, 96 runs), RF Adam Eaton (.279, 15, 49, 15 SBs, 103 runs), 3B Anthony Rendon (.319, 34, 126, 44 2Bs, 117 runs, 1.010 OPS), LF Juan Soto (.282, 34, 110, 110 runs, .949 OPS), 2B Howie Kendrick (.344, 17, 62), 1B Ryan Zimmerman (.257, 6, 27 in 52 games), DH Asdrubal Cabrera (.260, 18, 91 with Texas and Washington) or Matt Adams (.226, 20, 56, 115 Ks, 310 ABs in 111 games), C Kurt Suzuki (.264, 17, 63) or Yan Gomes (.223, 12, 43 in 97 games), CF Victor Robles (.255, 17, 65, 28 SBs)
Astros: CF George Springer (.292, 39, 96), 2B Jose Altuve (.298, 31, 74), LF Michael Brantley (.311, 22, 90, 40 2Bs), 3B Alex Bregman (.296, 41, 112, 37 2Bs, 119 BBs, 122 runs), 1B Yuli Gurriel (.298, 31, 104, 40 2Bs), SS Carlos Correa (.279, 21, 59 in 75 games), DH Yordan Alvarez (.313, 27, 78 in 87 games), C Martin Maldonado (.213, 12, 27 with Royals, Cubs and Astros) or Robinson Chirinos (.238, 17, 58), RF Josh Reddick (.275, 14, 56)
Projected rotations
Nationals: RH Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 243 Ks, 172ß IP), RH Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32, 251 Ks, NL-high 209 IP), LH Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25, 238 Ks, 202 IP), RH Anibal Sanchez (11-8, 3.85)
Astros: RH Gerrit Cole (20-5, AL-best 2.50, MLB-leading 326 Ks), RH Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.58, career-high 300 Ks, led majors with 223 IP), RH Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93 with Arizona and Houston), RH Jose Urquidy (2-1, 3.95) or LH Wade Miley (14-6, 3.98)
relievers
Nationals: RH Daniel Hudson (6-3, 3.00 ERA, two saves with Toronto; 3-0, 1.44, six saves with Washington), LH Sean Doolittle (6-5, 4.05 ERA, 29), RH Tanner Rainey (2-3, 3.91), RH Fernando Rodney (0-2, 9.42 with Oakland; 0-3, 4.05, two saves with Washington), RH Javy Guerra (3-1, 4.66), LH Roenis Elias (4-2, 3.96), RH Austin Voth (2-1, 3.30)
Astros: RH Roberto Osuna (4-3, 2.63, 38 saves), RH Will Harris (4-1, 1.50), RH Ryan Pressly (2-3, 2.32), RH Brad Peacock (7-6, 4.12), RH Joe Smith (1-0, 1.80), RH Josh James (5-1, 4.70), RH Hector Rondon (3-2, 3.71), RH Bryan Abreu (0-0, 1.04)
matchups
First postseason meeting between the teams. ... This is first World Series appearance in 51-season history of Nationals franchise that began as Montreal Expos in 1969 and moved to Washington before 2005. Last time nation’s capital had a pennant winner was 1933 Senators. Only championship came in 1924. ... Astros making third trip to World Series and seeking second title after beating Dodgers on road in Game 7 two years ago. ... Houston earned home-field advantage by compiling best regular-season record in majors. ... Astros opened as more than a 2-1 betting favorite in Las Vegas. ... Astros starting pitchers went 79-37 and led majors in wins. Washington’s were fourth at 66-36. ... Nationals starters ranked second with 3.53 ERA. Houston was third at 3.61. ... Washington starters threw 938⅔ innings, second-most in majors. Astros were fourth with 907ß. ... Houston starters topped majors in strikeouts (1,063), while Nationals finished second with 1,010. ... Washington starters threw just 15 wild pitches, fewest in majors. ... Washington is batting .308 (20 for 65) in October with runners in scoring position, best among playoff teams. ... Nationals tied for NL lead with 116 stolen bases and set franchise record with 231 homers. ... Washington’s bullpen ERA of 5.68 was worst in NL and 29th in majors. Unit has been more effective in postseason, with Doolittle (UVA) regaining All-Star form and Hudson (Lynchburg, Old Dominion) emerging as closer. ... Houston bullpen ERA of 3.75 was second in majors behind Rays.
big picture
Nationals: Surged to playoff spot for fifth time in eight years by turning things around after dismal 19-31 start. Washington is first team in more than a century to fall 12 games below .500 and finish with 93 wins or more. ... There were plenty of early calls for manager Dave Martinez to be dismissed but GM Mike Rizzo never wavered in support of the skipper. Washington (93-69) won 11 more games than in 2018, when it missed playoffs after two straight NL East titles. ... In first season since Bryce Harper left as a free agent, Washington finally got over playoff hump after four NLDS heartbreaks in six seasons — three in Game 5 at home. Nationals rallied late on big hit by Soto to win wild card game against Milwaukee and did it again in Game 5 of NLDS against NL-best Dodgers. Rendon and Soto homered on consecutive pitches from three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw to tie it in the eighth, then Kendrick hit grand slam in the 10th for 7-3 victory. Nationals won a playoff series for first time since club moved to Washington and became first team in major league history to come back from three or more runs down twice in elimination games during same postseason. ... No such dramatics were necessary in NL CS as Nationals completely shut down Cardinals and outscored them 20-6 for four-game sweep. Kendrick was named LCS MVP. ... Team success is built mainly on strong starting rotation, led by Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin. They ranked in top 10 in NL in ERA, strikeouts and opponents’ batting average. ... Soto hit 34 home runs this year as a 20-year-old and has 56 for his career, tied with Tony Conigliaro for the second-most by a player before turning 21. Mel Ott hit 61. ... Martinez won his postseason debut as a manager in wild card game against Milwaukee. Washington went 82-80 in his rookie season skipper in 2018.
Astros: AL West champions led majors with franchise-record 107 wins and became sixth team in MLB history to win 100 in three straight years. ... Astros won AL West for third straight time and captured ninth division title. Houston making 13th playoff appearance and in postseason for fourth time in five years. ... Astros had two no-hitters this season with Verlander throwing third of his career against Toronto after Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini, Harris and Chris Devenski combined for one against Seattle. ... Houston’s 311 wins the past three years under manager AJ Hinch are most in a three-season span since Baltimore’s 318 from 1969-71. ... Astros pitchers led majors with 1,671 strikeouts and hitters had fewest with 1,166. It was first time in MLB history a team ended season leading in both categories. ... Verlander won 20 games for second time and first since winning career-high 24 in 2011 with Detroit when he won Cy Young Award and AL MVP. He became 18th pitcher to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. ... Cole set team record by winning last 16 regular-season decisions and had career-low ERA. His 326 strikeouts set franchise record that had stood since 1979 when J.R. Richard fanned 313. They were most in majors since Randy Johnson had 334 in 2002 for Arizona and most in AL since Nolan Ryan fanned 341 for Angels in 1977. Cole struck out at least 10 batters in 21 starts, which led majors. ... Bregman set career highs for homers and RBIs and was first Astros player to hit 40 HRs since Lance Berkman had 45 in 2006. ... Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP, hit 12 leadoff homers this season, one shy of MLB record. ... Rookie of the year contender Alvarez set team rookie home run record but went 7 for 41 (.171) with 19 strikeouts and one RBI in playoffs. He was 1 for 22 with 12 Ks in ALCS. ... Correa also batted .171 in playoffs but had two big homers and five RBIs in ALCS vs. Yankees.
watch for
Aces full: In this new age of teams relying heavily on relievers, these pennant winners are anchored by powerful rotations. Especially at the top. Cole is 19-0 in hispast 25 starts and hasn’t lost since May 22. That includes 3-0 in the AL playoffs, when he allowed one earned run in 22ª innings with 32 strikeouts. A victory in the opener would give him the longest winning streak for a pitcher in one year. Strasburg has a 1.10 ERA in 41 career postseason innings. Both can become free agents this fall. Throw in Scherzer, Corbin, Verlander and Greinke, and hitters could have a tough time all Series.
Hot corner: Each club has an MVP contender at third base. Rendon led the majors in RBIs and ranked third in the NL with a 1.010 OPS. He’s kept it going in the postseason, batting .375 with five extra-base hits and seven RBIs. Bregman was third in the AL with a 1.015 OPS before hitting .257 with a homer, three doubles, four RBIs and 10 runs in the playoffs. Both guys can pick it on defense, too.
Los Viejos: The Nationals, who have won 16 of 18, revel in all the elder statesmen who are a huge part of their success in an era when many teams are trying to go young. “Los Viejos” — Spanish for “The Old Guys” — include 36-year-olds Kendrick and Suzuki, along with Scherzer, Sanchez and Zimmerman (UVA), each 35. Rodney, 42, is the oldest player in the majors. They helped make Washington the oldest club in baseball this season, with an average age just under 31.
Little big man: The 5-foot-6 Altuve continues to amaze. Heart and soul of the Astros, the 2017 AL MVP put Houston back in the Series with walk-off homer against Aroldis Chapman in bottom of ninth inning to beat Yankees in Game 6. He batted .348 with two homers to win ALCS MVP award. He’s hitting .349 with five homers, three doubles, eight RBIs, 10 runs and 1.184 OPS in October. Altuve has 13 career postseason homers, most by a second baseman and tied with Springer for franchise record.
