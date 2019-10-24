WASHINGTON — Walking off the field after the final out of Wednesday’s Game 2 of the World Series, Juan Soto smiled as he approached manager Dave Martinez and held up a pair of fingers.
“Two more,” Soto told his skipper.
By then, Minute Maid Park was nearly empty and mostly silent, except for a small clutch of fans behind Washington’s dugout.
Suffice to say, it will look and sound a lot different Friday night at Nationals Park.
Halfway to a World Series championship in a city that hasn’t claimed the crown since 1924, Washington has watched everything go its way in taking a 2-0 lead over the discombobulated Houston Astros, who were heavily favored at the start.
Not that anyone expected exactly this.
Those taut, tense pitching duels that were set with aces Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasburg on the mound?
Nope.
“Just about when we all predict what this is supposed to be about, the game will show you that you know maybe a little bit less and less the more you’re around it,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said.
Instead, the biggest star so far is a hitter — Soto, still in his first full season and already with a knack for clutch knocks.
It was Soto’s eighth-inning hit that rallied the Nationals past Milwaukee in the NL wild-card game. He then hit a tying home run off Clayton Kershaw in the eighth during the deciding Game 5 of the Division Series.
Soto was just getting warmed up, apparently.
He’s 4 for 7 with a homer and two doubles in the World Series, driving in three runs and scoring three and also stealing a base.
And how’s this for timing — his 21st birthday is Friday, when Anibal Sanchez is scheduled to start for the Nationals against Zack Greinke. It will be the first World Series game in Washington since 1933 with the Senators.
Just imagine the party Soto’s adoring crowd will throw at pumped-up Nationals Park.
“It’s going to feel amazing,” he said. “I can’t wait for it to happen.”
Soto and the Nationals wrapped up a 12-3 romp Wednesday night and made the Astros look awful in the process.
“Clearly, the Nats have outplayed us, bottom line. They came into our building and played two really good games,” Hinch said. “We’re going to have to try to sleep off the latter third of this game. I don’t want to lump this into a horrible game; it was a horrible three innings for us.”
Stephen Strasburg outpitched Verlander in Game 2, pitching six innings and allowing two runs, which came on a home run by Alex Bregman in the first inning. Strasburg’s career postseason ERA is 1.34.
Kurt Suzuki got the ball rolling — flying, rather — by leading off the seventh inning with a tiebreaking home run off Verlander (Goochland, ODU). Things quickly turned messy for Houston, and the Nationals pulled away with late homers from Adam Eaton and Michael A. Taylor.
“Not in a million, billion, gazillion years did I ever think I’d homer in the World Series,” Eaton said.
It hasn’t been that long since a team overcame this kind of deficit in the World Series, but it’s been a while.
Only three of the past 25 teams to drop the first two games at home under the 2-3-2 format have rallied to take the title. The last to do it was the 1996 New York Yankees against Atlanta.
The Astros led the majors with 107 victories and now need to win two of three to merely send the matchup back to Houston.
“You can’t dwell on two games not putting everything together,” Verlander said. “Something goes our way, one ball goes our way, one line drive finds a gap instead of going at somebody, and everything changes.”
“Things didn’t go our way,” he said. “We don’t have time to feel bad about ourselves. Reset and come into an environment that we know is going to be pretty crazy and be ready to play baseball like we know we can.”
Verlander struck out six in six innings to give him 202 career strikeouts in the postseason, passing Hall of Famer John Smoltz (199) for the most in baseball history. Verlander was saddled with the loss Wednesday to fall to 0-5 in six World Series starts.
Greinke, who turned 36 on Monday, has struggled this postseason, going 0-2 with a 6.43 ERA in three appearances. For his career, he’s 3-6 with a 4.44 ERA in 14 games, never before pitching in the World Series.
The last time Sanchez pitched, he was about as good as can be, allowing one hit and one walk while helping Washington beat St. Louis 2-0 in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.
That on Oct. 11, meaning Sánchez will have had 13 days of rest between starts, much more than the four or five days he is generally used to.
The Nationals have won eight in a row this postseason and 18 of 20 overall dating to the stretch run. Not bad for a team that started 19-31.
Of course, that was May. This is October.
“We’re just playing baseball,” NLCS MVP Howie Kendrick said. “Luck’s going to happen when it happens.”
Astros fire assistant GM
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston’s AL pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.
The team released a statement Thursday that said Taubman’s conduct did not reflect the organization’s values “and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.”
Taubman has previously apologized for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate” in the clubhouse following the victory. Sports Illustrated reported he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.
Taubman shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with a profanity.
