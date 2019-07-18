VIRGINIA BEACH — After 18 holes, it was the 17-year-old who prevailed.
Rising St. Catherine’s senior Rory Weinfurther claimed victory Thursday in the 94th VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship.
To do so, Weinfurther, seeded No. 13 overall, defeated Old Dominion golf coach Mallory Hetzel, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, with a come-from-behind victory.
“I don’t even know if it’s sunk in yet,” she said after her round. “I couldn’t stop smiling when I got off the green. I don’t think it’s really hit me yet.”
Weinfurther, who was named after former PGA Tour winner Rory Sabbatini, has been participating in VSGA events for a decade, but this is her biggest accomplishment to date.
“My main focus today was definitely to hit fairways, hit greens, give myself good opportunities for birdies,” she said. “I think I accomplished that goal most of the day. Towards the end there I also stayed calm. I took deep breaths. I told myself, ‘Don’t overthink it. I’ve been doing this all day. Just keep it up,’ and it worked in my favor.”
The day opened with Weinfurther defeating No. 1 seed Becca DiNunzio of Norfolk, 3 and 2, in a semifinal match, giving the eventual champ wins over the top two seeds in the same day.
She is committed to play college golf at the University of Richmond.
She won the title on the final hole, after arriving at the Par 3 seventh hole one shot down. However, Hetzel’s tee shot found the water, evening the score into the final hole.
Weinfurther’s third shot on the Par 5 fell 8 feet from the hole. She missed a birdie putt for the win, but Hetzel was unable to answer with a par putt to potentially force additional holes.
“That’s how it goes,” Hetzel said. “You’ve got to execute ‘till the end. It’s a championship match. You have to anticipate good golf.”
State open delayed by rain: The State Open of Virginia didn’t fully open on Thursday, as rainy weather at Ballyhack Golf Club kept some golfers from finishing their round.
Round 1 will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, with Maston Stutler and Peter Gasperini, both in the clubhouse, tied for the lead at 7-under.
Carter Morgan is in striking distance at 5-under, while three golfers are tied at 4-under among those who finished their round during Thursday’s play.
