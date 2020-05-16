St. Joseph’s Villa is a multi-faceted organization specializing in education, mental health, developmental disabilities, and homeless services. Since 1834, the Villa has continually adapted programs to meet our community’s most critical needs in effective and innovative ways. Our doors have never closed to those who need help. Villa programs impact the lives of 3,000 children and families across Virginia each year. Our therapeutic campus is a place where they can learn, grow, and heal. We’re passionate about equipping people with the skills they need to succeed, and lead fuller, more independent lives. For more information, please visit our website.
Kathleen Barrett, CEO
804-553-3200
