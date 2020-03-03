St. Patrick’s Day is straight ahead.
The historic Feast of Saint Patrick in Ireland, which marks the arrival of Christianity in the Emerald Isle, is primarily commemorated in America as a celebration of Irish American culture on March 17, and in Richmond and beyond all March long.
Festivities will start Thursday and keep on rolling to St. Patrick’s Day proper, Tuesday, March 17, and into the following weekend with the 35th anniversary of the Irish Festival on Church Hill.
Get the green out, Richmond. The party is coming for you.
FESTIVALS
Shamrock the Block | Saturday, March 14
The area’s biggest St. Pat’s street party is Shamrock the Block, which shuts down Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Leigh Street and Broad Street for a sea of green. Over 40,000 flock to Shamrock the Block for beer, beer and more beer. Plus hear live music from AC/DC tribute band For Those About to Rock, Weekend Plans and Redneck Pool Party. Free entry; pay as you go. Noon to 6 p.m. www.shamrocktheblock.com
St. Paddy’s Palooza | Saturday, March 14
Family-friendly St. Pat’s festival with face painting, a rock wall, bounce house, pony rides, a barrel train, and Irish bagpipers and dancers plus more live music and a hot-air balloon cave. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $5 suggested donation for entry; pay as you go for activities, food and drink. https://innsbrook.com/event/innsbrooks-st-paddys-palooza/
St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival at Siné
Saturday, March 14
Head to Siné Irish Pub in Shockoe Slip for a St. Pat’s Street Party with live music from Nobody’s Poet, Powerdaze, The Mashup, & DJ Mikealis. Plus, five bars with Irish drafts and green beer and traditional Irish food specials. With heated tents on Virginia Street for an all-day party session. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 1327 E. Cary St. $5 estimated cover. www.sineirishpub.com or (804) 649-7767.
Shockoe Bottom Blarney Bash
Saturday, March 14
Yes, open container! For one day only at the Blarney Bash. Grab a pint or any adult beverage from any of the Shockoe Bottom restaurants and head to the 17th Street Market for Irish dancing, bagpipes and live music. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. 100 N. 17th St. https://www.facebook.com/events/549424089256191/
Irish Festival
Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22
Traditionally held the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish Festival in Church Hill is celebrating 35 years of stone cold St. Pat’s partying. Head to the Hill for two days of live music, Irish dancers, corned beef and cabbage, fish ’n’ chips, a kids play area, craft and jewelry vendors, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at North 25th and East Broad streets. $5 suggested donation. churchhillirishfestival.com.
BARS
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Starr Hill
Starts Thursday, March 12
Starr Hill Richmond Beer Hall & Rooftop, 3406 W. Leigh St., is ready to start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a week’s worth of festivities. Stop by for special beers like the Blackthorn Irish Export Stout, live music and food trucks on-site. www.starrhill.com/richmond. Through Tuesday, March 17.
Grandstaff & Stein
Starts Saturday, March 14
Richmond speakeasy will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day through St. Patrick’s Day with beer and whiskey specials. 2113 E. Main St. www.grandstaffandstein.com.
Drag Brunch for St. Patty’s Day
Saturday, March 14
Switch RVA will host a Luck of the Irish St. Patty’s Drag Brunch with a $30 prix fixe brunch and show. Drinks extra. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Switch Pop-Up Bar, 13 W. Broad St. www.switchrva.com.
Patty O’Party
Saturday, March 14
St. Pat’s party at Southern Railway Taphouse with live music from Tyler Meacham, Luke Bobbitt and East of Blue Ridge. Plus bagpipes and drums and $1 green beer. Noon to 2 a.m. at 100 S. 14th St. SRTaphouse.com.
Gold Rush at Kabana
Saturday, March 14
Kabana Rooftop reopens for the spring season to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with DJs, food, drink specials and green beverages. 2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at 700 E. Main St., 20th floor. www.kabanarooftop.com.
River City Roll
Saturday, March 14
St. Patrick’s Day Bash at River City Roll, 939 Myers St., with live music from The Trongone Band, Kendall Street Company, and CBDB. Music starts at 3 p.m., followed by a performance by Vintage Pistol at 10 p.m. rivercityroll.com.
St. Patrick’s Day at Hardywood West Creek
Sunday, March 15
Hardywood West Creek is celebrating the luck of the Irish with family-friendly activities, including Irish dancing, arts and crafts for kids, spring jewelry for sale, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. https://hardywood.com.
O’Toole’s
Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17
O’Toole’s, 4800 Forest Hill Ave., throws a traditional Irish wake the night before St. Patrick’s Day with music from The Donnybrooks, 4 to 7 p.m. On St. Patrick’s Day proper, The Donnybrooks return to perform from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. www.otoolesrestaurant.com.
St. Patrick’s Day at Rare Olde Times
Tuesday, March 17
All-day Irish music from Cindy Jennings, Uisce Beatha, Albafeire, and The Donnybrooks. The festivities kick off with an Irish breakfast buffet and continue with music, Irish food and drinks. Starts at 11 a.m. at 10602 Patterson Ave. $6 cover; pay as you go. (804) 750-1346 or www.rareoldetimes.com.
