Stat of the day
2: Games in NBA history when a player recorded at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five 3-pointers — both by Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis had 37 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and five 3-pointers in the Knicks’ 113-109 victory over the Lakers on Dec. 12, 2017; and he had 38 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and six 3-pointers Sunday in the Mavericks’ 111-91 win over the Timberwolves.
