Stat of the day

201: Career passing touchdowns for the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (left), a former Collegiate standout. Wilson, who is 5-feet-11, is the second quarterback in NFL history listed under 6-0 to throw at least 200 TD passes, joining 5-11 Redskins Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen, who threw 255 scoring passes in his career. Wilson also is the fifth-fastest to reach 200 TD passes in terms of games played, behind only Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Tags

