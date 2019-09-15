Stat of the day
201: Career passing touchdowns for the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (left), a former Collegiate standout. Wilson, who is 5-feet-11, is the second quarterback in NFL history listed under 6-0 to throw at least 200 TD passes, joining 5-11 Redskins Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen, who threw 255 scoring passes in his career. Wilson also is the fifth-fastest to reach 200 TD passes in terms of games played, behind only Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.