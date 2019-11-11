Stat of the day
6: NFL players since 2000 to record two sacks, two forced fumbles and score a touchdown in the same game, with Jets safety Jamal Adams (above) joining the list in New York’s win over the Giants on Sunday. The others: the Lions’ Cliff Avril (Week 8, 2011), the Steelers’ Jason Gildon (Week 13, 2000), the Eagles’ Orlando Scandrick (Week 5, 2019), the Chargers’ Jyles Tucker (Week 17, 2007) and the Patriots’ Mike Vrabel (Week 8, 2007).
