Stat of the day
139: Triple-doubles for Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, (left), who had 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in Houston’s victory over the Pelicans on Saturday night. Westbrook broke a tie with Magic Johnson for second on the career triple-doubles list. Oscar Robertson is tops with 181.
