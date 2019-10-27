Stat of the day

139: Triple-doubles for Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, (left), who had 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in Houston’s victory over the Pelicans on Saturday night. Westbrook broke a tie with Magic Johnson for second on the career triple-doubles list. Oscar Robertson is tops with 181.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription