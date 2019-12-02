Stat of the day
4: Games with at least 100 yards rushing for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (left), who ran for 101 yards in Baltimore’s win over San Francisco on Sunday. Jackson is the first quarterback in NFL history to have four 100-yard rushing games in a season, surpassing the mark held by two players with Virginia connections: the Falcons’ Michael Vick (three games each in 2004 and ’06), a former Virginia Tech standout; and the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (three in 2014), a former star at Collegiate. Jackson has 977 rushing yards — eighth in the league overall — this season, 62 short of Vick’s record for a quarterback, set in 2006.
