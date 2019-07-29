Stat of the day
1: Times in MLB history a team won after trailing by at least seven runs and lost after leading by at least seven runs in consecutive games: the Rays and Blue Jays on Saturday and Sunday. Toronto rallied from a 9-2 deficit in the sixth inning to win 10-9 in 12 innings Saturday, and Tampa Bay trailed 8-1 after five innings Sunday before coming back for a 10-9 victory.
