Stat of the day

1: Times in MLB history a team won after trailing by at least seven runs and lost after leading by at least seven runs in consecutive games: the Rays and Blue Jays on Saturday and Sunday. Toronto rallied from a 9-2 deficit in the sixth inning to win 10-9 in 12 innings Saturday, and Tampa Bay trailed 8-1 after five innings Sunday before coming back for a 10-9 victory.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription