Stat of the day
13: Career games by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Per Elias Sports, that’s the third-most such games by a player in his first two NBA seasons, trailing only Oscar Robertson (54) and Nate Archibald (21).
