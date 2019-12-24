Stat of the day

13: Career games by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Per Elias Sports, that’s the third-most such games by a player in his first two NBA seasons, trailing only Oscar Robertson (54) and Nate Archibald (21).

