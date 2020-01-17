Stat of the day
5: Consecutive games the Celtics had won — entering Thursday — in which they trailed by at least 15 points entering the second quarter. Boston saw that streak end Thursday, when it fell behind 36-20 to Milwaukee after one quarter and lost 128-123.
