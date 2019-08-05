Stat of the day
3: Pitchers in major league history with multiple starts of at least 15 strikeouts and no walks in the same season — Dwight Gooden (1984 Mets), Pedro Martinez (1999 and 2000 Red Sox) and Walker Buehler (this season for the Dodgers). Buehler (left) tossed a 15-strikeout, zero-walk complete game Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Padres.
