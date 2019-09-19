Stat of the day

2,000: Wins by San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who is retiring at the end of the season. Bochy is the 11th MLB manager to reach that total. The previous 10, all inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, are Connie Mack (3,731), John McGraw (2,763), Tony La Russa (2,728), Bobby Cox (2,504), Joe Torre (2,326), Sparky Anderson (2,194), Bucky Harris (2,158), Joe McCarthy (2,125), Walter Alston (2,040) and Leo Durocher (2,008).

